Over & Out! Prince Harry And Meghan Markle 'Won't Stick Around' After Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Source
Heading home. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going back to California following Queen Elizabeth II's funeral service.
“Meghan and Harry won’t stick around after the queen’s funeral and plan to return to California. Obviously, they were unprepared to remain in the U.K. for this long," an insider said after they touched down in the U.K. last week following the death of Her Majesty. "It’s been an emotional and heartbreaking week — but, naturally, they’re looking forward to getting back to Lilibet and Archie."
The source concluded to the publication of the couple's famous offspring: “This is the longest amount of time they’ve ever been apart from their kids in one go.”
Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, have been mourning the death of Her Majesty since her passing on Thursday, September 8. Though Harry dropped everything to be by his grandmother's side after learning of her rapidly declining health, he sadly did not make it in time to say goodbye, as he was still on the plane over when she died.
Meghan was not with her husband when he landed in Scotland, where the queen took her last breathe at her Balmoral Castle, but later joined him in London to greet mourners on Saturday, September 10, alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton.
“Meghan felt it would be wrong to go to Balmoral given her history with the royal family,” a second source squealed of the actress not accompanying the father of her children. "It was direct family only, and she is unwelcome there."
Despite the estranged couples appearing to be a united front while receiving condolences from mourners who offered flowers, personalized notes and gifts, the first source pointed out the foursome did not spend any alone time together.
"The Royals have put on a united front for the funeral and the Queen’s passing has brought them closer together, but aside from being seen in public together Harry, William, Kate and Meghan have not spent any alone time as a foursome," claimed a source. "They’ve communicated about logistics but that’s about it."