Meghan Markle Standing 'Slightly Away' From Royal Family At Queen's Funeral 'Signals A Possible Emotional Distance': Body Language Expert

Meghan Markle united with the royal family to pay her respects to Queen Elizabeth II — but she made sure to keep a safe distance from her estranged in-laws, according to a body language expert.

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, opted to stand "slightly away" from Prince William's wife, Kate Middleton, who now goes by Princess Kate, as well as her eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, during the funeral service for Her Majesty on Monday, September 19. (William and Kate also share youngest son Prince Louis, who reportedly "stayed with the nanny" during the ceremony.)