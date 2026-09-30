Meghan Markle's Former Talent Agent Ari Emanuel Bluntly Says It's 'Great' He Doesn't Have to Manage Her Career Anymore
Sept. 30 2026, Published 12:30 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle’s former agent, Ari Emanuel, has some thoughts about no longer working with her.
The famed Hollywood powerhouse, 65, professionally split with the Duchess of Sussex, 45, in 2025 and gave his take in a recent interview about where her career may be going.
Ari Emanuel and Meghan Markle's Business Relationship Ended Last Year
“Here’s the great thing: I don’t have to think about that anymore," Emanuel told The Times on September 26.
The agent — who is the executive chairman of WME Group — "parted ways" with the Suits star last year.
WME Currently Reps Meghan Markle and Her Archewell Brand
Despite Emanuel's statement, WME told People the agency continues to represent Meghan and her company Archewell.
Meghan signed with WME in April 2023, but the As Ever founder reportedly had not held any meetings with Emanuel since January 2024, according to Page Six.
Emanuel was among the agents named to her team alongside Brad Slater and Jill Smoller. The reps were hired to help build out Meghan's brand and business ventures.
In February 2025, it was reported the talent agency dropped Meghan, though the company denied it at the time.
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She was allegedly let go for being “too demanding” and “difficult to work with," a source told Page Six, adding that “Ari was done with her."
“Even though she is, of course, an actress, this isn’t about movies or shows for Meghan to star in, it is about creating projects for her to produce – she wants to run the show,” another insider divulged at the time, adding: "Through the fact that Archewell is now repped by WME it bolsters Harry and Meghan’s bid to become power players in the production arena.”
But a different source begged to differ, chiming in: “I don’t know what those projects are, but WME is definitely not working on Meghan’s personal business."
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Moved Back to the U.K. in August
In a follow-up statement, the agency said: “WME continues to represent Meghan and Archewell.”
Meghan and her husband Prince Harry moved back to the U.K. last month after living in California for the last six years. The couple is expected to stay in the country for an extended period of time while their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, attend school there.
It was also reported on August 21 the actress potentially could be appearing on season three of Netflix's The Gentlemen. However, her casting is still very much up in the air, with reports also claiming she never actually had an offer to begin with.