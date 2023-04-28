Meghan Markle Signs With WME to Help Her With New Projects as Royal Rift Boils Over
While Prince Harry is gearing up for his highly anticipated reunion with his royal family, Meghan Markle is keeping her eyes focused on her career.
The Duchess of Sussex has signed for representation with Hollywood agency WME — and while many may be hoping that the partnership means the actress is returning to the small screen, it seems she has other plans in mind.
The global entertainment agency confirmed they are now representing the Suits alum in a statement posted to Twitter on Thursday, April 27. Alongside a headshot of Meghan, the message read: "We are honored to announce that WME now represents Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex in all areas."
"The agency will be focusing on building out her business ventures across multiple facets of the agency & its broader ecosystem, including film & television production, brand partnerships & more," WME concluded.
Variety has since confirmed that acting will not be an area of focus for Meghan and her team, including agent turned Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, Brad Slater and Jill Smoller. WME will also assume representation of Archewell, Meghan and Harry's content creation label.
News of Meghan's new representation comes as she attempts to separate herself from any royal drama ahead of King Charles III's coronation, which is set to take place on May 6.
Though Meghan was invited to the monumental event, Buckingham Palace confirmed she will be staying back in California to care for the couple's two children: Archie, who is almost 4, and 1-year-old daughter Lilibet.
Archie's birthday being on the day of the coronation gave Meghan all the more reason so stay back while her husband faces his estranged family on his own.
Since Harry and Meghan officially stepped down from their senior royal duties, they have made their previous unhappiness behind palace walls known — and the monarchy has not taken kindly to their remarks.
From the royal-turned-Hollywood couple alleging that the royal family didn't protect them from negative publicity to claiming they failed to help Meghan with her mental health struggles, Harry and the American actress haven't minced words regarding what they allegedly endured at the hands of the royals.
In light of the duo dragging Harry's relatives through the mud, his reunion with his family will likely be nothing short of a tense exchange — but the red-headed prince won't be sticking around long enough for things to go from bad to worse.
"Harry is not going to hang around," Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell said of his return to his homeland for the ceremony. "He doesn't want to spend much time around them."