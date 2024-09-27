Meghan Markle Was 'Fuming' After the Royal Family Cropped Her Out of Their Birthday Tribute to Prince Harry

The royal family shared a photo of Prince Harry on his birthday, but Meghan Markle was out of the picture.

The royal family publicly acknowledged Prince Harry 's 40th birthday on Sunday, September 15, but they seemingly cropped Meghan Markle out of a photo with her husband in their social media posts.

"She’s happy for Harry because she knows how much this means to him, but she’s understandably upset, too," a source told an outlet. "She thinks it could be sending the message that it’s Harry they’re ready to forgive."

"It seems obvious they’d take him back in a heartbeat and, as usual, Meghan’s the one in the wrong," they added.