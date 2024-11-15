Meghan Markle Has Glam Girls' Night Out in L.A. as She Dances the Night Away Without Husband Prince Harry: Photos
Meghan Markle appears to be living it up — without Prince Harry!
The Duchess of Sussex, 43, was seen out and about at the launch of her pal Kadi Lee and Myka Harris' Highbrow Hippie haircare line on Thursday, November 14, in Los Angeles, Calif.
The Suits star looked gorgeous as she sported a strapless black dress and matching heels.
Meghan was seen hanging out with hairstylist Serge Normant and makeup artist Daniel Martin.
She was also filmed dancing with her friends to a gospel choir performance in one attendee's video, which was shard to Instagram.
Meghan's fun night out comes amid rumors she and Prince Harry, 40, are splitting up professionally.
After the two were called a "Hollywood flop" and "grifters," it seems like they might be trying out a new strategy, as Harry was seen traveling to South Africa by himself in October, in addition to going back to the U.K. without his wife.
- Meghan Markle Looks Bare-Faced and Beautiful in Rare Photo With Friends as Husband Prince Harry Remains Consumed by Work
- Meghan Markle Looked 'Very Happy' to Walk the Red Carpet Without Prince Harry as the Duo Focuses on 'Leading Separate Lives' Professionally
- Prince Harry Wants an Escape from 'Control Freak' Meghan Markle: Source
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"The various engagements he has undertaken are for a whole variety of charities, on his own, and I think they've all gone extremely well," royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News.
"He came to Britain for the WellChild Awards, where he interacted with the seriously ill children so beautifully, as we remember that Harry used to. And of course, we know his commitment to Sentebale, in southern Africa," Fitzwilliams added.
Meanwhile, it seems like Meghan is focusing on getting her own brand, American Riviera Orchard, up and running.
"I'm watching with great interest to see whether this will mean that he branches out," Fitzwilliams shared. "It has been said in The Hollywood Reporter that he's well-meaning, but it says that both of them, they don't make up their mind very clearly."
"Well, let's see what mind they make up regarding future activities — we will have to wait and see," he continued.
Harry was praised for going to Lesotho by himself, as it brought attention to his HIV/AIDS organization Sentebale.
“It would have been the classic thing for Meghan to be meeting with the children," royal commentator Charlotte Griffiths told GB News.
“It’s amazing she wasn’t there. But I think it’s very deliberate," she noted. "I think Harry is trying to remind us all that he started this incredible children’s charity in Africa for children who were born with AIDS."