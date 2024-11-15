or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Meghan Markle
OK LogoROYALS

Meghan Markle Has Glam Girls' Night Out in L.A. as She Dances the Night Away Without Husband Prince Harry: Photos

meghan markle dancing alone
Source: mega

Meghan Markle had a girls' night out in L.A. without Prince Harry — see photos!

By:

Nov. 15 2024, Published 1:58 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Meghan Markle appears to be living it up — without Prince Harry!

The Duchess of Sussex, 43, was seen out and about at the launch of her pal Kadi Lee and Myka Harris' Highbrow Hippie haircare line on Thursday, November 14, in Los Angeles, Calif.

The Suits star looked gorgeous as she sported a strapless black dress and matching heels.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle dancing alone
Source: mega

Meghan Markle moved to California in 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan was seen hanging out with hairstylist Serge Normant and makeup artist Daniel Martin.

She was also filmed dancing with her friends to a gospel choir performance in one attendee's video, which was shard to Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle dancing alone
Source: @mayabrenner/Instagram

Meghan Markle attended the November 14 event without Prince Harry.

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan's fun night out comes amid rumors she and Prince Harry, 40, are splitting up professionally.

After the two were called a "Hollywood flop" and "grifters," it seems like they might be trying out a new strategy, as Harry was seen traveling to South Africa by himself in October, in addition to going back to the U.K. without his wife.

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle dancing alone
Source: mega

Meghan Markle hasn't been traveling with Prince Harry as of late.

Article continues below advertisement

"The various engagements he has undertaken are for a whole variety of charities, on his own, and I think they've all gone extremely well," royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News.

"He came to Britain for the WellChild Awards, where he interacted with the seriously ill children so beautifully, as we remember that Harry used to. And of course, we know his commitment to Sentebale, in southern Africa," Fitzwilliams added.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle dancing alone
Source: @mayabrenner/Instagram

Meghan Markle was seen dancing the night away at the event.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, it seems like Meghan is focusing on getting her own brand, American Riviera Orchard, up and running.

"I'm watching with great interest to see whether this will mean that he branches out," Fitzwilliams shared. "It has been said in The Hollywood Reporter that he's well-meaning, but it says that both of them, they don't make up their mind very clearly."

"Well, let's see what mind they make up regarding future activities — we will have to wait and see," he continued.

Harry was praised for going to Lesotho by himself, as it brought attention to his HIV/AIDS organization Sentebale.

“It would have been the classic thing for Meghan to be meeting with the children," royal commentator Charlotte Griffiths told GB News.

“It’s amazing she wasn’t there. But I think it’s very deliberate," she noted. "I think Harry is trying to remind us all that he started this incredible children’s charity in Africa for children who were born with AIDS."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.