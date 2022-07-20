Meghan Markle Secretly Plotting Political Career For Harry, Desperately Wants Him To 'Follow In The Footsteps Of Mother Diana'

Next stop: The White House? Meghan Markle and Prince Harry flew to New York City in mid-July, where the prince, 37, spoke about Nelson Mandela, in addition to other world issues.

“Harry’s speech at the United Nations is all part of Meghan’s grand plan. Some had thought she ultimately wanted to pursue a political career. But truly, it is Harry who she wants to thrust forward. Meghan has told Harry she believes he can become a modern-day version of his mother. She thinks his General Assembly is the first step in him following in the footsteps of Diana," a source exclusively tells OK!.