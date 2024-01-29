Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Scrambling for Work as They've Only 'Made Money by Trashing the Royal Family'

While in Kingston, Jamaica, Harry and Meghan were photographed with Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness — two years after Prince William and Kate's tour of the island was called an "embarrassment."

"There are issues here which are, as you would know, unresolved, but your presence gives an opportunity for those issues to be placed in context, put front and center and to be addressed in as best [a way] as we can," Holness said during the Wales 2022 tour. "But Jamaica is a country that is very proud of our history, very proud of what we have achieved."

"And we're moving on and we intend to attain in short order our development goals and fulfill our true ambitions and destiny as an independent, developed, prosperous country," the politician continued.