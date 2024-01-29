Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Scrambling for Work as They've Only 'Made Money by Trashing the Royal Family'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's careers in Hollywood quickly fell apart after Spotify pulled the plug on their contract in 2023. Once the news broke, the couple was slammed by the company's executive for being "grifters," and a publication called them a "Hollywood flop."
Although they haven't given up on their production company, Archewell, experts think the Sussexes are making strategic moves in order to protect their struggling brand.
"There has not been evidence of people reaching out to them," Richard Fitzwilliams said on GB News. "They have made money by trashing the royal family."
"But you can do that for so long and you can only have public support in doing that for so long," the expert added.
Despite their coveted connections, Fitzwilliams wonders if the pair can sustain themselves independent of the Windsors.
"The only thing they are doing as far as I can see with Invictus, Prince Harry already had that," he noted. "So they have not done anything, they lost Spotify. Will they lose Netflix? The contract runs out in 2025."
"It is rather bewildering their silence," he added.
While some people questioned Meghan and Harry's recent appearance at the Bob Marley: One Love premiere, PR expert Ryan McCormick thought the outing was great for the Sussexes' image.
"If they attended the premiere just to have facetime with [President of Nickelodeon] Brian Robbins, I would consider that a smart move. It's good for their image to be seen in the company of other high-profile and successful people," he said in an interview.
"As CEO of Paramount, Robbins is powerful and this photo op signals that the Duke & Duchess are still on the A-list. I would advise Harry and Meghan to do this more often," the professional continued.
While in Kingston, Jamaica, Harry and Meghan were photographed with Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness — two years after Prince William and Kate's tour of the island was called an "embarrassment."
"There are issues here which are, as you would know, unresolved, but your presence gives an opportunity for those issues to be placed in context, put front and center and to be addressed in as best [a way] as we can," Holness said during the Wales 2022 tour. "But Jamaica is a country that is very proud of our history, very proud of what we have achieved."
"And we're moving on and we intend to attain in short order our development goals and fulfill our true ambitions and destiny as an independent, developed, prosperous country," the politician continued.
Fitzwilliams saw the Sussexes' proximity to Holness as a silent stance against the Wales.
"Andrew Holness, the Prime Minister of Jamaica, made it clear during the Waleses visit in March 2022 that the country would become a republic," the journalist explained. "A referendum is required to achieve this and it is therefore by no means a foregone conclusion."
"However he was blunt in his comments in front of his royal guests," he added.