Sibling RivalryMeghan Markle Hits Back At Estranged Sister Samantha Markle's Lawsuit, Denies Lying In Oprah Winfrey Interview
New documents reveal Meghan Markle has responded to estranged half-sister Samantha Markle and her lawsuit.
Earlier this year, Samantha sued the former actress for things she said during her interview with Oprah Winfrey, insisting Meghan's negative portrayal of her childhood and upbringing was false and defamatory.
In the televised special, Meghan, 40, said she "grew up as an only child," something that struck a nerve with Samantha, 57. However, Meghan's team noted in the docs that the mom-of-two's statements were not meant to be interpreted as an "objective fact," explaining, "It is hard to imagine a more personal and subjective feeling than how one views their own childhood."
It's also noted that Samantha ignored the "context of the statement," as Meghan was responding to a question in which Winfrey asked about her and Samantha's "relationship."
"Meghan’s response to that question that she 'grew up as an only child' was obviously not meant to be a statement of objective fact that she had no genetic siblings or half-siblings," the filing reads. "Rather, it was a textbook example of a subjective statement about how a person feels about her childhood."
When Samantha first sued her estranged sibling, Meghan didn't respond much. Instead, her legal team released a statement that said, "This baseless and absurd lawsuit is just a continuation of a pattern of disturbing behavior. We will give it the minimum attention necessary, which is all it deserves."
Meghan has rarely spoken about the fallout with Samantha, only doing so in her Winfrey interview to let audiences know that people should take Samantha's book, The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister – Part 1, with a grain of salt.
"I think it would be very hard to 'tell-all' when you don’t know me," she quipped of the tome that was released last year.
Hollywood Life obtained the newly filed documents.
