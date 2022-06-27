Meghan Markle Attempts To Dismiss Half-Sister's Defamation Lawsuit — But Judge Denies Request

“Indeed, in her desperation to save her case, Plaintiff quite literally fabricated one of the statements, as evidenced by the missing interview transcript," the motion continues.

Earlier this year, Samantha claimed that Meghan was not telling the whole truth when she sat down with Oprah Winfrey to discuss her relationship with their father, Thomas Markle.

While speaking with Winfrey, Meghan briefly touched upon where she stands with Samantha.

“I grew up as an only child, which everyone who grew up around me knows, and I wished I had siblings. I would have loved to have had siblings,” she said, adding that she hadn't seen Samantha in 20 years. “[She] changed her last name back to Markle in her early 50s … only when I started dating Harry. So, I think that says enough.”