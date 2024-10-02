Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Need a Venture That Deflects From Failure' as Rumors Spread About the Couple Separating Professionally

"There has been a separation [of their work] for a while. It doesn't take a rocket scientist to think there's something going on. She has been doing the jam thing, the Martha Stewart play," PR strategist Mark Borkowski told an outlet. "He seems to be going back to basics."

"They need a venture that deflects from the failures. The charity aspect impresses upon everybody that he [Harry] does have value beyond the controversial stuff," he continued. "It has the effect of separating them from the bad press and the failed content ideas. The punters still have time for Harry."