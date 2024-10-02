Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Need a Venture That Deflects From Failure' as Rumors Spread About the Couple Separating Professionally
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are rebuilding their careers after struggling in Hollywood, but PR experts think the Duke of Sussex's recent solo trips could foreshadow the future of the Sussexes' joint brand.
"There has been a separation [of their work] for a while. It doesn't take a rocket scientist to think there's something going on. She has been doing the jam thing, the Martha Stewart play," PR strategist Mark Borkowski told an outlet. "He seems to be going back to basics."
"They need a venture that deflects from the failures. The charity aspect impresses upon everybody that he [Harry] does have value beyond the controversial stuff," he continued. "It has the effect of separating them from the bad press and the failed content ideas. The punters still have time for Harry."
After Spotify parted ways with Archewell Audio, the Sussexes were labeled as "grifters" and a "flop," but they're now expected to focus on their strengths after years of criticism. While Harry returns to his charitable passions, Meghan will continue to build her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.
"There's been a conscious effort to focus on that love for Harry so in the long-term that adoration can seep through the both of them," the professional added.
OK! previously reported royal editor Richard Eden predicted the Sussexes are no longer attempting to establish themselves as a "power couple."
“When they recorded their first podcast, it was very much them together. It was the pilot episode and that was going to be the pattern: them together," Eden said on the "Palace Confidential" podcast. "We saw that again on the Netflix series, but for whatever reason – whether it's Megan or it's Harry – they’ve decided that's not the way to go.”
Harry has spent the past week bringing awareness to Sentebale, WellChild and other organizations he's been a patron of for years.
“What Harry seems to be doing is focusing on philanthropy," Eden noted. "His most successful projects, the ones that resonate the most with people are the ones that were set up when he was a working royal – so the Invictus Games his patronage of WellChild for example.”
Before his controversial move to the U.S., Harry was often celebrated for his commitment to HIV/AIDS awareness and advocating for the conservation of African parks.
“We loved him then. He was seen holding African children in his arms, opening hospitals and schools, raising millions and millions for Africa," royal expert Charlotte Griffiths noted. "That was ‘Peak Harry,’ and I think he's going through a period of reflection at the moment."
Harry is growing as a humanitarian, but the Duchess of Sussex is expected to model the next stage of her career after Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop.
"From what I understand, I think Meghan will take on Martha Stewart, Gwyneth Paltrow and Ina Garten and play them at their own game," an industry insider revealed.
"This would not surprise me," a Hollywood source shared, adding that “she would have to be relatable and natural, the way Drew Barrymore is, it can’t feel contrived or like she’s acting.”
