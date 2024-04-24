Meghan Markle's Resurfaced Bullying Scandal Negatively Affecting Her New Business Venture: 'Where There's Smoke, There's Fire'

Meghan Markle is returning to her blogger roots with American Riviera Orchard, but her resurfaced bullying scandal could negatively impact the brand's rollout.

Recently, Kensington Palace's email correspondence was leaked, with staffers claiming they were "bullied out of the household," presumably by Meghan, who was then "targeting female members of staff."

One of these aides went on to claim that the idea of coming into work with Meghan made her "feel sick."