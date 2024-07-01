'I Smell Another Flop': Meghan Markle Ridiculed for Adding Rosé Wine to Luxury Brand American Riviera Orchard

OK! previously reported the former actress, who returned to Instagram in March, sent jars of jam to celebrities such as Chrissy Teigen and Kris Jenner to promote her company. However, during Trooping the Colour, close friend Nacho Figueras posted a snapshot of the product to Instagram.

Figueras' photo led to criticism, as Kate Middleton fans thought the duchess attempted to distract from the princess' return to the spotlight.

"While I am sure the gift packages came with notes requesting social media coverage, you can’t tell Nacho Figueras what to do, so I think it’s certain the timing of his post was his own idea," a source told an outlet. "The larger point here is that the American Riviera Orchard campaign has been phenomenally successful and cost Meghan nothing."

"It is a textbook social media campaign. The only problem is that there still seems to be nothing actually for sale, so what is it all for? I guess we will find out," they added.