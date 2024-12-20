Meghan Markle Is Likely 'Jealous' of Kate Middleton's Recent Magazine Nomination

﻿ Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton 's rivalry began during the duchess' short royal career, but the latter's recent Time magazine nomination might have slighted the former actress.

"Meghan would have been really jealous. She would have loved to have been nominated for Time Women of the Year," royal editor Charlotte Griffiths told "Palace Confidential."

When Kate, who shared her cancer diagnosis in March, first began her medical leave, she chose not to disclose her health status, fueling rumors something bigger was going on.

“In January, Kate Middleton was hospitalized for two weeks for a 'planned abdominal surgery' and Kensington Palace said she would be out of the public eye until Easter," Time reported. "But after conspiracy theories circulated online in March about Middleton’s whereabouts, the royal put the rumors to rest by revealing that she had been diagnosed with cancer."

“In September, Middleton announced that she had completed her chemotherapy treatment," the outlet shared. "Middleton was previously on the TIME100 list of Most Influential People in 2013, and one of the runners-up for Person of the Year in 2011.”