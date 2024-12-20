Meghan Markle Is Likely 'Jealous' of Kate Middleton's Recent Magazine Nomination
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's rivalry began during the duchess' short royal career, but the latter's recent Time magazine nomination might have slighted the former actress.
"Meghan would have been really jealous. She would have loved to have been nominated for Time Women of the Year," royal editor Charlotte Griffiths told "Palace Confidential."
When Kate, who shared her cancer diagnosis in March, first began her medical leave, she chose not to disclose her health status, fueling rumors something bigger was going on.
“In January, Kate Middleton was hospitalized for two weeks for a 'planned abdominal surgery' and Kensington Palace said she would be out of the public eye until Easter," Time reported. "But after conspiracy theories circulated online in March about Middleton’s whereabouts, the royal put the rumors to rest by revealing that she had been diagnosed with cancer."
“In September, Middleton announced that she had completed her chemotherapy treatment," the outlet shared. "Middleton was previously on the TIME100 list of Most Influential People in 2013, and one of the runners-up for Person of the Year in 2011.”
Kate has been applauded for her bravery, while Meghan didn't have it so easy when she was living in the U.K.
"I have always held the view that Meghan failed to understand that she would never be the top dog in the royal family… or even the deputy top dog," royal correspondent Jennie Bond told an outlet.
"There's absolutely nothing wrong with wanting to be in complete control and charge of your life," Bond added. "There's nothing wrong with seeking the limelight. It's just that the royal family was the wrong vehicle for her ambitions."
As Kate prepared for her future as queen, Meghan struggled to acclimate to the royal lifestyle.
"To be honest, I don't think she ever intended to stay in the royal family," commentator Phil Dampier said.
"Unfortunately, I think she was prepared to have a wonderful wedding costing millions of pounds, but I don't think her heart was ever really in it, and I think she always planned to leave, so the proof of the pudding is in the eating, and that's what we're seeing now," he added.
Four years after returning to the U.S., Meghan continues to use her duchess title professionally.
"Meghan's ultimate aim seems to be to make herself relevant and to transform herself into American royalty who is admired and powerful, independent of her husband," psychotherapist Dr. Robi Ludwig said in an interview. "Whether this will be successful remains to be seen, as the public has not always been receptive to many aspects of her character and personality."
Throughout her career, the Suits star developed a reputation for being ambitious, but it's unclear what her next professional move will be after a few rough years in Hollywood.
"Meghan Markle seems to be constantly strategizing to achieve more — more fame, more power, more popularity, and more wealth," Ludwig explained. "Her goal appears to be establishing herself as a global brand, aiming to be the most famous and influential woman in the room."
"However, she may have realized that being high-profile comes with its challenges," she shared. "Fame can be a double-edged sword; while it can attract admiration, it can also invite criticism and disdain. The unconditional adoration she may have hoped for is not a given."