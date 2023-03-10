Meghan Markle 'Hated Being A Second Rate Princess' & Was 'Hugely Disappointed' By The Royal Family, Palace Staffer Alleges

"She hated the fact that she had to do what she was told and go where she was told in the endless, and to a large extent pointless royal round," they said.

"I don’t think in the whole of history there was ever a greater divide between what someone expected when they became a member of the royal family and what they discovered it was really like. She was hugely disappointed. She was a global superstar but was being told what she could and could not do, what she could and could not say. She hated it,” the source explained about the former actress.