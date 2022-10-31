Prince William Has 'Barely Spoken' To Prince Harry Since New Details About 'Spare' Dropped

As OK! previously reported, the red-headed royal, 38, announced his latest endeavor last year, but there were hardly any details given.

Now, Penguin House is sharing more and more about the new tome.

"It was one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow — and horror. As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling — and how their lives would play out from that point on. For Harry, this is that story at last. With its raw, unflinching honesty, Spare is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief," the description reads.