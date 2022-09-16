King Charles III Refuses To Address Archie & Lilibet's Royal Highness Status While Mourning Queen Elizabeth II

OK! reported Archie, 3, and Lilibet 1, who was born last June, are expected to take on prince and princess titles, though they will not be granted Royal Highness status, meaning they will not have adequate security.

After learning of the apparent decision that has already been made, Harry and Meghan "have been left furious," spilled a source. "That is the agreement — they can be prince and princess but not HRH because they are not working royals."