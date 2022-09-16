King Charles III Refuses To Address Archie & Lilibet's Royal Highness Status While Mourning Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles III won't touch on the new titles for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children while mourning his late mom, Queen Elizabeth II.
The grieving son of Her Majesty, who died Thursday, September 8, at 96 years old, won't be commenting on Archie and Lilibet's new titles until the official mourning period is over on Monday, September 26.
OK! reported Archie, 3, and Lilibet 1, who was born last June, are expected to take on prince and princess titles, though they will not be granted Royal Highness status, meaning they will not have adequate security.
OK! EXCLUSIVE: KING CHARLES 'SERIOUSLY CONSIDERING' ALLOWING HARRY & MEGHAN TO BE PART-TIME ROYALS IN FIRST MAJOR DECISION
After learning of the apparent decision that has already been made, Harry and Meghan "have been left furious," spilled a source. "That is the agreement — they can be prince and princess but not HRH because they are not working royals."
Speculation about Archie and Lilibet's titles has been swirling ever since the queen died, as the decision was up to the royal family. However, the matter has been quite the sensitive topic given the children's parents stepped back from their senior royal duties in March 2020 and moved to Montecito, Calif., to start their Hollywood lives.
With the controversial couple refraining from using His Royal Highness and Her Royal Highness titles following their 2020 Megxit, it is unclear whether titles for their children would be put in place.
Aside from dealing with his children's royal titles, Harry is still mourning the loss of his grandmother, as a source noted he and his older brother, Prince William, are going through an "intensely difficult time."
MENDING FENCES? PRINCE WILLIAM & PRINCE HARRY DINED TOGETHER AFTER RECEIVING QUEEN ELIZABETH II'S COFFIN
“There’s still this horrendous sense of loss and emptiness thinking that she’ll no longer be around,” added the insider of the estranged brothers. “They both adored their grandma and it will take some time to process the reality of her passing.”
Between the loss of the matriarch and their father becoming King bringing the princes together, there may be a chance for Harry to rebuild his relationship with William and the rest of his family.
“Charles wants to fix the Harry and Meghan problem. The only way he’s going to stop them being a problem is to give into them, which it looks like he is going to do,” a source exclusively dished OK!. “Charles opinion is it’s better to have them inside the royal tent rather than outside the tent."