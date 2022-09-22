King Charles III Waiting On Prince Harry's Book Release Before Making Decision On Archie & Lilibet's Titles, Spills Royal Expert

Though many are pleading for Harry to ditch the multi-million dollar deal in order to save his fractured relationships with his estranged family members, Harry is set on dropping the memoir come November, with him now adding chapters about Queen Elizabeth II's death.

Following Her Majesty's passing on September 8, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's children automatically have the right to be a HRH with the couple's son a prince and daughter a princess. However, it is up to the royal family, specifically the Heir to the throne, to decide whether Archie and Lilibet will be granted Royal Highness status.