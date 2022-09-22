King Charles III Waiting On Prince Harry's Book Release Before Making Decision On Archie & Lilibet's Titles, Spills Royal Expert
King Charles III won't be deciding on his grandchildren's royal titles until their dad releases what is expected to be a jaw-dropping tell-all.
Prince Harry, who shares Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, with wife Meghan Markle, signed a four-book deal worth millions with publishing company Penguin Random House, with his first memoir set to be released later this year.
Though many are pleading for Harry to ditch the multi-million dollar deal in order to save his fractured relationships with his estranged family members, Harry is set on dropping the memoir come November, with him now adding chapters about Queen Elizabeth II's death.
Following Her Majesty's passing on September 8, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's children automatically have the right to be a HRH with the couple's son a prince and daughter a princess. However, it is up to the royal family, specifically the Heir to the throne, to decide whether Archie and Lilibet will be granted Royal Highness status.
According to Ms Nicholl, Vanity Fair's royal correspondent and author of "The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown," Charles will keep his plans for his grandchildren on the down low until the publication date.
"Now that Charles is king, Harry and Meghan’s children automatically become Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex; however, the royal family’s website still has them listed as Master Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor," Nicholl said. "According to a source close to the king, it depends a lot on what happens in the coming months, particularly with Harry’s book and their TV show."
Though Archie and Lilibet's titles have not been updated at this time on the royal family's site, Prince William and Kate Middleton's titles now read Prince and Princess of Wales.
Titles for the family-of-four has been a controversial topic ever since Harry and Meghan stepped back from their senior royal duties in 2020, with them losing their royal security in light of their lack of HRH status. Protection for their famous children is of the utmost importance to the parents, as Harry previously emphasized he needed protection in the U.K. if he were to bring his youngsters to his homeland.