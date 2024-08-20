Prince Harry 'Misses' the U.K. 4 Years After 'Megxit': 'Things Haven’t Turned Out How He Wanted'
Prince Harry left the royal fold in 2020, and sources close to the Duke of Sussex claimed he's now beginning to regret his big move to the U.S.
"He's an angry boy. Things haven't turned out how he wanted," an insider told an outlet. "I think he misses being over here [in Britain] desperately and wants to be admired more."
"Anyone who knows him feels he'd rather be top of the pops here with everyone loving him, as they do with William and Kate," they added.
While Harry is allegedly contemplating if he made the right decision by leaving town, William and Kate are focused on the future queen's recovery, and a source revealed the couple is attempting to avoid conversations about the Sussexes as Kate battles cancer.
"Kate’s still very much focusing on her healing, and they decided to create a firm boundary to protect her from all the stress and upset Harry and Meghan create, which understandably has a negative impact on her physical health, as well as her mental health," a source claimed.
"Kate and William have put a self-imposed ban on anything Meghan and Harry-related, as they take time out to enjoy some much-needed respite and family time," the insider continued.
The future king continues to be protective of Kate's well-being amid her health woes.
"William was sick and tired of seeing how triggered and anxious Kate would become every time Meghan and Harry would do or say something that negatively impacted them — no matter how subtle — and as soon as he suggested it, Kate agreed it was vital for them all," the source claimed of ignoring chatter about the parents-of-two.
When Kate and King Charles were first diagnosed with cancer, rumors spread that Harry would take on royal duties since they would have to take a step back from the spotlight — however, commentators don't envision William allowing his brother to ever rejoin the royal fold.
"It is widely known within the family that Prince William has laid down an absolute ban on Harry returning in any way, shape or form into his former royal family fold," Hilary Fordwich told an outlet.
"If anyone will relent, it would be King Charles III, whom, of course, Prince William won’t challenge, who still misses his ‘darling boy’ and would like to see more of Prince Harry," Fordwich claimed. "However, to this day, after the release of Spare and the Netflix serial, as well as with everything else Harry has said, done, and not done, it’s Prince William who adamantly refuses to even speak to his brother."
Harry confirmed he was pushed out of the monarchy in a 2023 statement.
"It was with great sadness for both of us that my wife and I felt forced to step back from this role and leave the country in 2020. The U.K. is my home," Harry said in his legal battle against the Home Office for security.
The Times spoke to sources on Harry missing home.