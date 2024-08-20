Prince Harry 'Misses' the U.K. 4 Years After 'Megxit': 'Things Haven’t Turned Out How He Wanted'

When Kate and King Charles were first diagnosed with cancer, rumors spread that Harry would take on royal duties since they would have to take a step back from the spotlight — however, commentators don't envision William allowing his brother to ever rejoin the royal fold.

"It is widely known within the family that Prince William has laid down an absolute ban on Harry returning in any way, shape or form into his former royal family fold," Hilary Fordwich told an outlet.

"If anyone will relent, it would be King Charles III, whom, of course, Prince William won’t challenge, who still misses his ‘darling boy’ and would like to see more of Prince Harry," Fordwich claimed. "However, to this day, after the release of Spare and the Netflix serial, as well as with everything else Harry has said, done, and not done, it’s Prince William who adamantly refuses to even speak to his brother."