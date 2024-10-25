Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Are on 'Very Different Paths' 4 Years After 'Megxit'
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle clashed early into their relationship, and four years after "Megxit," the royal wives continue to lead conflicting paths.
"Everything Catherine does is to help others, the disadvantaged, the young, and now those suffering from cancer," Jennie Bond told an outlet. "It’s not for money, or fame or self-aggrandizement. It is to help people who are in trouble or difficulty and to do good."
"I believe Meghan is also using her star power to bring attention to certain causes and people who need help," Bond added.
Since announcing she is in remission, Kate has been advocating for other cancer patients, while Meghan continues to build her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, and pursue opportunities in Hollywood.
In Harry & Meghan, the former actress painted her sister-in-law as a cold figure within the royal fold.
“I was a hugger and have always been a hugger. I didn’t realize that that was really jarring for a lot of Brits,” the Suits star recalled when discussing meeting the future queen for the first time. “I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside.”
“There is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door and you are like, ‘Oh, great. We can relax now.’ But that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me,” Meghan admitted.
OK! previously reported a source claimed the Princess of Wales chose to avoid Meghan and Prince Harry when she was undergoing cancer treatment.
"Kate’s still very much focusing on her healing, and they decided to create a firm boundary to protect her from all the stress and upset Harry and Meghan create, which understandably has a negative impact on her physical health, as well as her mental health," a source claimed.
"Kate and William have put a self-imposed ban on anything Meghan and Harry-related, as they take time out to enjoy some much-needed respite and family time," the insider continued.
William is protective of Kate's well-being, and he wants to prioritize her road to recovery.
"William was sick and tired of seeing how triggered and anxious Kate would become every time Meghan and Harry would do or say something that negatively impacted them — no matter how subtle — and as soon as he suggested it, Kate agreed it was vital for them all," the source claimed.
Kate is officially cancer-free, but King Charles is continuing to battle the condition. Despite Charles' diagnosis, experts believe William doesn't want the Sussexes temporarily taking on official duties.
"It is widely known within the family that Prince William has laid down an absolute ban on Harry returning in any way, shape or form into his former royal family fold," Hilary Fordwich told an outlet.
"If anyone will relent, it would be King Charles III, whom, of course, Prince William won’t challenge, who still misses his ‘darling boy’ and would like to see more of Prince Harry," Fordwich claimed. "However, to this day, after the release of Spare and the Netflix serial, as well as with everything else Harry has said, done, and not done, it’s Prince William who adamantly refuses to even speak to his brother."
