Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Are on 'Very Different Paths' 4 Years After 'Megxit'

"Everything Catherine does is to help others, the disadvantaged, the young, and now those suffering from cancer," Jennie Bond told an outlet. "It’s not for money, or fame or self-aggrandizement. It is to help people who are in trouble or difficulty and to do good."

"I believe Meghan is also using her star power to bring attention to certain causes and people who need help," Bond added.

Since announcing she is in remission, Kate has been advocating for other cancer patients, while Meghan continues to build her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, and pursue opportunities in Hollywood.