Mindy Kaling Declares She 'Loved' Appearing on Meghan Markle's New Show 'With Love Meghan' Despite Critics' Scathing Reviews
Mindy Kaling is looking back on her time with Meghan Markle — even as her show, With Love, Meghan, continues to stir up controversy.
“I loved my time with Meghan,” Kaling shared during her appearance on The View on Thursday, March 6.
“I had a great time,” she added. “I noticed that whenever I do something related to Meghan, it becomes…”
Before she could finish, Whoopi Goldberg jumped in, saying, “Big news.”
The Ocean’s 8 star nodded in agreement, recalling, “We were making sandwiches and, you know, then they’ll push in on my face on TikTok and they’ll be like, ‘Look at this emotion you felt.’ And I honestly didn’t even remember, ’cause we shot it, like, nine months ago.”
Still, Kaling made it clear she wasn’t there to talk about Meghan's series, which ranked No. 6 in Netflix’s “Top 10 Shows in the U.S. Today” on Thursday, March 6.
“I’m also like, let her promote her show. I’m here to talk about Running Point,” she said, referencing her own Netflix series starring Kate Hudson.
Kaling recently appeared in the second episode of the series, which quickly went viral after an awkward exchange between the two. While chatting, Kaling referred to Meghan by her maiden name, prompting the Duchess to correct her.
“It’s so funny you keep saying Markle. You know it’s Sussex now,” the former actress said. “You have kids and you go, I share my name with my children. I didn’t know how meaningful it would be to me, but it just means so much to go, this is our family name. Our little family now.”
Kaling replied, “Now I know and I love it.”
The conversation took another turn when Meghan appeared to poke fun at Kaling’s accent.
“By the way, Meghan, I want to ask about your look,” Kaling said at one point.
“My who?” Markle asked, looking confused.
“Your look. Your look, Meghan!” the 40-Year-Old Virgin star repeated.
“Oh, my look. My…” she quipped.
The comedian, clearly puzzled, asked, “Did I not say it right?”
“I don’t know. Mindy, you’re way cooler than I am. I don’t know what you were talking… My look. My look. She likes my ‘lewk.’ Oh my gosh,” Meghan said, mimicking the pronunciation.
Critics quickly took to social media with their thoughts on the interaction.
“Why does she give me Blake Lively energy?” one TikTok user asked.
“Sussex is not her last name, it’s her title. She knows nothing of her own situation,” another wrote.
“Ladies don’t correct each other like that, especially on camera! So cringe,” a third added.
“The way Mindy looked at her was like, ‘Girl, please,’” one person noted, while another wrote, “She is really delusional.”
Despite the viral moment, Kaling set the record straight about her friend.
“I think a misconception about Meghan is that she’s in any way fussy or has expectations of fanciness,” she told Time. “She really is a down-to-earth person who knows a lot of fun tricks to make entertaining and cooking easier.”
Kaling also revealed that Meghan invited her to guest on her show after she welcomed her third child, daughter Anne, last year.
“I was on maternity leave with my daughter in March and April, and Meghan texted me that she was doing a show where she was going to cook for her friends,” Kaling recalled. “Would I want to come to Montecito and have her cook for me? I wanted to get taken care of in that moment of my life. That was a fun maternity leave field trip.”
“I left with a basket of fresh produce and homemade jam and hot sauce because she knew I loved hot sauce,” she continued. “She’s a very generous woman who knew I needed a break.”
Despite the ongoing backlash, Meghan expressed gratitude to her audience for their support.
“For more recipes, fun, and reasons to ‘Mmmm’, check out the show — which in just 24 hours is already in the Top 10!” she wrote on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, March 5, alongside a promo for With Love, Meghan.
“Thank you to all of you around the world who are tuning in! ❤️,” she added.