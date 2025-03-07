or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Mindy Kaling
OK LogoROYALS

Mindy Kaling Declares She 'Loved' Appearing on Meghan Markle's New Show 'With Love Meghan' Despite Critics' Scathing Reviews

mindy kaling meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Mindy Kaling 'loved' appearing on Meghan Markle's 'With Love Meghan' despite the negative reviews it received.

By:

March 7 2025, Published 8:51 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Mindy Kaling is looking back on her time with Meghan Markle — even as her show, With Love, Meghan, continues to stir up controversy.

“I loved my time with Meghan,” Kaling shared during her appearance on The View on Thursday, March 6.

“I had a great time,” she added. “I noticed that whenever I do something related to Meghan, it becomes…”

Article continues below advertisement
mindy kaling meghan markle
Source: The List/YouTube

Mindy Kaling said she 'loved' her time with Meghan Markle.

Article continues below advertisement

Before she could finish, Whoopi Goldberg jumped in, saying, “Big news.”

The Ocean’s 8 star nodded in agreement, recalling, “We were making sandwiches and, you know, then they’ll push in on my face on TikTok and they’ll be like, ‘Look at this emotion you felt.’ And I honestly didn’t even remember, ’cause we shot it, like, nine months ago.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Netflix/YouTube
Article continues below advertisement

Still, Kaling made it clear she wasn’t there to talk about Meghan's series, which ranked No. 6 in Netflix’s “Top 10 Shows in the U.S. Today” on Thursday, March 6.

“I’m also like, let her promote her show. I’m here to talk about Running Point,” she said, referencing her own Netflix series starring Kate Hudson.

Article continues below advertisement
mindy kaling meghan markle
Source: The List/YouTube

The comedian appeared in the second episode of 'With Love, Meghan,' which premiered on March 4.

Article continues below advertisement

Kaling recently appeared in the second episode of the series, which quickly went viral after an awkward exchange between the two. While chatting, Kaling referred to Meghan by her maiden name, prompting the Duchess to correct her.

“It’s so funny you keep saying Markle. You know it’s Sussex now,” the former actress said. “You have kids and you go, I share my name with my children. I didn’t know how meaningful it would be to me, but it just means so much to go, this is our family name. Our little family now.”

Article continues below advertisement

Kaling replied, “Now I know and I love it.”

MORE ON:
Mindy Kaling

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The conversation took another turn when Meghan appeared to poke fun at Kaling’s accent.

“By the way, Meghan, I want to ask about your look,” Kaling said at one point.

“My who?” Markle asked, looking confused.

“Your look. Your look, Meghan!” the 40-Year-Old Virgin star repeated.

“Oh, my look. My…” she quipped.

The comedian, clearly puzzled, asked, “Did I not say it right?”

“I don’t know. Mindy, you’re way cooler than I am. I don’t know what you were talking… My look. My look. She likes my ‘lewk.’ Oh my gosh,” Meghan said, mimicking the pronunciation.

Article continues below advertisement
mindy kaling meghan markle
Source: Netflix/YouTube

Some social media users pointed out that Sussex is a title, not Meghan Markle’s last name.

Article continues below advertisement

Critics quickly took to social media with their thoughts on the interaction.

“Why does she give me Blake Lively energy?” one TikTok user asked.

“Sussex is not her last name, it’s her title. She knows nothing of her own situation,” another wrote.

“Ladies don’t correct each other like that, especially on camera! So cringe,” a third added.

“The way Mindy looked at her was like, ‘Girl, please,’” one person noted, while another wrote, “She is really delusional.”

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the viral moment, Kaling set the record straight about her friend.

“I think a misconception about Meghan is that she’s in any way fussy or has expectations of fanciness,” she told Time. “She really is a down-to-earth person who knows a lot of fun tricks to make entertaining and cooking easier.”

Article continues below advertisement
mindy kaling meghan markle
Source: Netflix/YouTube

Mindy Kaling described Meghan Markle as a 'generous' person.

Article continues below advertisement

Kaling also revealed that Meghan invited her to guest on her show after she welcomed her third child, daughter Anne, last year.

“I was on maternity leave with my daughter in March and April, and Meghan texted me that she was doing a show where she was going to cook for her friends,” Kaling recalled. “Would I want to come to Montecito and have her cook for me? I wanted to get taken care of in that moment of my life. That was a fun maternity leave field trip.”

“I left with a basket of fresh produce and homemade jam and hot sauce because she knew I loved hot sauce,” she continued. “She’s a very generous woman who knew I needed a break.”

Despite the ongoing backlash, Meghan expressed gratitude to her audience for their support.

“For more recipes, fun, and reasons to ‘Mmmm’, check out the show — which in just 24 hours is already in the Top 10!” she wrote on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, March 5, alongside a promo for With Love, Meghan.

“Thank you to all of you around the world who are tuning in! ❤️,” she added.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.