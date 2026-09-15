or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Meghan Markle
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Meghan Markle Shares Cute New Photos of Archie and Lilibet for Prince Harry's Birthday After Pulling Kids From U.K. School Due to Security Concerns

image of meghan and harry
Source: @MEGHAN/INSTAGRAM/MEGA

Meghan Markle paid tribute to Prince Harry on his birthday on September 15.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 15 2026, Published 12:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle wished a very happy 42nd birthday to husband Prince Harry on Tuesday, September 15, by sharing a cute video on Instagram.

The Duchess of Sussex, 45, paid tribute to the Invictus Games founder with the clip, which also featured some new snapshots of their youngsters, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @MEGHAN/INSTAGRAM

Prince Harry turned 42 on Tuesday.

"He’s simply the best. Happy birthday, my love ❤️," the Suits star captioned the footage.

Article continues below advertisement

The Clip Featured an Array of Photos Showing Prince Harry Having Fun With His Kids

image of meghan and harry
Source: @MEGHAN/INSTAGRAM

Meghan Markle's video featured new photos of her kids having fun with Prince Harry.

One shot in the video saw the Duke of Sussex giving a sweet kiss to Lilibet while riding in a golf cart.

Another graphic had the daddy-daughter pair taking in a round of skiing at a snowy mountain range.

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

image of meghan and harry
Source: @MEGHAN/INSTAGRAM

Prince Harry took in a game of archery with Prince Archie in one image.

A different photo had Archie and Lilibet cruising in a red ATV as their black dog trailed behind them. In another image, Archie and Harry practiced their archery together while drawing on an easel.

One snapshot featured the Spare author and his daughter having lunch as Harry hilarious donned a sombrero on his head.

The duo were also seen taking walks and going bike-riding in Meghan's social media post.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Returned to England Last Month

image of meghan and harry
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pulled their kids out of their U.K. school earlier this month.

The As Ever boss's clip comes just a day after it was reported the Sussexes pulled Archie and Lilibet from their school in the United Kingdom after just two days due to security concerns.

Meghan and Harry moved back to England last month so their kids could attend their educational institution. They had been living in Montecito, Calif., since stepping back as senior members of the royal family in 2020.

“The decision for the children to move school was taken following a discussion with the family’s security team about the practicalities of their current arrangements," the family's rep said in a statement.

Article continues below advertisement

image of meghan and harry
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently fighting for their taxpayer-funded security protection while they are living in the U.K.

"The parents remain extremely grateful to all the teachers and staff for the love, care, and effort they have shown their family. This decision should in no way be interpreted as a reflection on the school or the exceptional care the children have received there," their team continued.

The names of Archie and Lillibet's new school, as well as the location of their British residence, have not yet been disclosed. While Meghan and Harry have private security in the U.K., they lost their taxpayer-funded police protection when they left the country six years prior.

However, the Sussexes will receive a new security risk assessment from the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC) because of their U.K. return, which will possibly pave the way for them to reestablish their police security.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.