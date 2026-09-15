Meghan Markle Shares Cute New Photos of Archie and Lilibet for Prince Harry's Birthday After Pulling Kids From U.K. School Due to Security Concerns

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View this post on Instagram Source: @MEGHAN/INSTAGRAM Prince Harry turned 42 on Tuesday.

"He’s simply the best. Happy birthday, my love ❤️," the Suits star captioned the footage.

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The Clip Featured an Array of Photos Showing Prince Harry Having Fun With His Kids

Source: @MEGHAN/INSTAGRAM Meghan Markle's video featured new photos of her kids having fun with Prince Harry.

One shot in the video saw the Duke of Sussex giving a sweet kiss to Lilibet while riding in a golf cart. Another graphic had the daddy-daughter pair taking in a round of skiing at a snowy mountain range.

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Source: @MEGHAN/INSTAGRAM Prince Harry took in a game of archery with Prince Archie in one image.

A different photo had Archie and Lilibet cruising in a red ATV as their black dog trailed behind them. In another image, Archie and Harry practiced their archery together while drawing on an easel. One snapshot featured the Spare author and his daughter having lunch as Harry hilarious donned a sombrero on his head. The duo were also seen taking walks and going bike-riding in Meghan's social media post.

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Returned to England Last Month

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pulled their kids out of their U.K. school earlier this month.

The As Ever boss's clip comes just a day after it was reported the Sussexes pulled Archie and Lilibet from their school in the United Kingdom after just two days due to security concerns. Meghan and Harry moved back to England last month so their kids could attend their educational institution. They had been living in Montecito, Calif., since stepping back as senior members of the royal family in 2020. “The decision for the children to move school was taken following a discussion with the family’s security team about the practicalities of their current arrangements," the family's rep said in a statement.

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Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently fighting for their taxpayer-funded security protection while they are living in the U.K.