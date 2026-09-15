Meghan Markle Shares Cute New Photos of Archie and Lilibet for Prince Harry's Birthday After Pulling Kids From U.K. School Due to Security Concerns
Sept. 15 2026, Published 12:20 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle wished a very happy 42nd birthday to husband Prince Harry on Tuesday, September 15, by sharing a cute video on Instagram.
The Duchess of Sussex, 45, paid tribute to the Invictus Games founder with the clip, which also featured some new snapshots of their youngsters, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5.
"He’s simply the best. Happy birthday, my love ❤️," the Suits star captioned the footage.
The Clip Featured an Array of Photos Showing Prince Harry Having Fun With His Kids
One shot in the video saw the Duke of Sussex giving a sweet kiss to Lilibet while riding in a golf cart.
Another graphic had the daddy-daughter pair taking in a round of skiing at a snowy mountain range.
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A different photo had Archie and Lilibet cruising in a red ATV as their black dog trailed behind them. In another image, Archie and Harry practiced their archery together while drawing on an easel.
One snapshot featured the Spare author and his daughter having lunch as Harry hilarious donned a sombrero on his head.
The duo were also seen taking walks and going bike-riding in Meghan's social media post.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Returned to England Last Month
The As Ever boss's clip comes just a day after it was reported the Sussexes pulled Archie and Lilibet from their school in the United Kingdom after just two days due to security concerns.
Meghan and Harry moved back to England last month so their kids could attend their educational institution. They had been living in Montecito, Calif., since stepping back as senior members of the royal family in 2020.
“The decision for the children to move school was taken following a discussion with the family’s security team about the practicalities of their current arrangements," the family's rep said in a statement.
"The parents remain extremely grateful to all the teachers and staff for the love, care, and effort they have shown their family. This decision should in no way be interpreted as a reflection on the school or the exceptional care the children have received there," their team continued.
The names of Archie and Lillibet's new school, as well as the location of their British residence, have not yet been disclosed. While Meghan and Harry have private security in the U.K., they lost their taxpayer-funded police protection when they left the country six years prior.
However, the Sussexes will receive a new security risk assessment from the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC) because of their U.K. return, which will possibly pave the way for them to reestablish their police security.