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Prince William Is Still 'Disappointed' in Dad King Charles for Not 'Standing Up for Him' After Release of Brother Prince Harry's Memoir

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Source: MEGA

Prince Harry's book 'Spare' detailed his struggles as the second son of King Charles.

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July 29 2026, Updated 11:34 a.m. ET

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Prince Harry's bombshell memoir Spare was published in 2023, with the Duke of Sussex penning many stories about his life with The Firm and his struggles as King Charles' second son.

According to several royal experts, Prince William was reportedly displeased with his father not sticking up for him after the book's release.

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Prince William 'Loves' King Charles But Knows He's 'the Future of the Monarchy'

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image of royal family
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the royal family in 2020.

"When it comes to Harry, William drew a line in the sand after the publication of Harry's memoir, Spare, and he is disappointed that his father is not standing up for him," royal author Christopher Andersen told Fox News recently.

"William loves his father and appreciates better than anyone how underestimated Charles has been over the years. He wants the king to leave his mark on history. But deep down, he knows he and his family — particularly his wife, Kate Middleton — are the future of the monarchy," the writer noted.

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Left the Royal Family in 2020

image of royal family
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry published 'Spare' in 2023.

Harry, 41, and his wife, Meghan Markle, left the royal family in 2020 and headed for California to start new lives away from the U.K. spotlight. The pair have been estranged from The Firm ever since then.

In Spare, the Invictus Games founder detailed a heated confrontation he had with William, 44, back in 2019 after the latter called Meghan, 44, "difficult" and "rude."

Another anecdote in the book described the moment during the Duchess of Sussex's wedding, when Kate, 44, reportedly made her cry over flower girl dresses.

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King Charles Wants to Play 'Peacemaker' With Prince Harry and Prince William

image of royal family
Source: MEGA

The last time the Sussexes and the Wales were together was in September 2022 for Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

Despite the royal drama, Charles, 77, is determined to extend an olive branch to Harry and "smooth things over," expert Helena Chard also dished to Fox News.

The sovereign wants to "play peacemaker with Harry," however, the Prince and Princess of Wales are "determined to set boundaries."

"William believes the monarchy must be seen to do the right thing, even when it's painful. From what I understand, he felt his father didn't handle that firmly enough. He also believes in protecting it by drawing hard lines. But he's not the king yet," she said.

image of royal family
Source: MEGA

Prince William is the 'future of the monarchy.'

William "had to protect the institution while his brother walked away," Chard explained.

"Charles is reigning, but William and Catherine are planning. And that planning is starting to look a lot like leading. Charles wants healing. William and Catherine want survival and stability. William is not doing this to be difficult. He’s doing it because he believes it’s right," she revealed.

Harry and the Suits star have rarely been back in the U.K. since leaving the royal family. The once-famed "Fab Foursome" last saw each other in September 2022 when they all attended Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

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