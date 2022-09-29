Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Desperate To Edit Netflix Show After Queen Elizabeth II's Death

“I wonder if the show could even be dead in the water at this point, do Harry and Meghan just want to shelve this thing?" they wondered.

Multiple sources confirmed Harry and Meghan are keen on taking out or downplaying bits they said about King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, the new Princess of Wales, seemingly in an effort to mend old wounds.

There is a lot of pressure on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from both Netflix chiefs and the royal family, as the streaming service wants the show finished ASAP and the couple's fate with Harry's family depends on what they say about them.