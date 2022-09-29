Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Desperate To Edit Netflix Show After Queen Elizabeth II's Death
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are doing whatever it takes to edit their upcoming projects in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's recent death, multiple insiders spilled.
The royal-turned-Hollywood couple has been working on numerous projects since stepping back from their senior royal duties in March 2020, including a docuseries as part of their multi-million dollar Netflix deal and a memoir written by Harry.
Though the Netflix chiefs, who have yet to officially announce the Sussex project, wanted the docuseries aired in December in line with the fifth season of The Crown, set to be released November 9, Harry and Meghan are requesting more edits be made before the final cut.
The new edits would likely push the release date back to later in 2023, as one Hollywood insider told a publication: "A lot of conversations are happening. I hear that Harry and Meghan want the series to be held until next year, they want to stall."
“I wonder if the show could even be dead in the water at this point, do Harry and Meghan just want to shelve this thing?" they wondered.
Multiple sources confirmed Harry and Meghan are keen on taking out or downplaying bits they said about King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, the new Princess of Wales, seemingly in an effort to mend old wounds.
There is a lot of pressure on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from both Netflix chiefs and the royal family, as the streaming service wants the show finished ASAP and the couple's fate with Harry's family depends on what they say about them.
“Netflix has been keen to have the show ready to stream for December," said one highly-placed Netflix source. "There’s a lot of pressure on (Netflix CEO) Ted Sarandos who has the relationship with Harry and Meghan, to get this show finished."
As for Harry and his wife's relationship with the royals? Everything comes down to what they say in the final cut, with OK! learning Harry's dad will hold off on deciding whether to give their children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, royal titles until the couple's various projects are out.
Harry's memoir, originally scheduled for release from Penguin Random House in November, may also now be pushed back as he rushes to add more chapters about his grandmother's death. OK! also learned the red-headed prince went back to his pages for fear he may have offended his royal family more than intended.
Harry is "desperate to get it refined" because "there may be things which might not look so good if they come out so soon after the Queen’s death and his dad becoming King," explained a source.