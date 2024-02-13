Meghan Markle Announces New 'Archetypes' Podcast Deal After Being Axed by Spotify

“I’m proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting,” Meghan said in a statement. “Being able to support a female-founded company with a roster of thought-provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024."

There were rumors of the Suits star pitching "Archetypes" to Audible and other platforms after Spotify ended their relationship with the duchess and her husband, Prince Harry.

"Our plan to re-release Archetypes so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast are well in the works," she noted. "I’m so eager to be able to share it soon, and am overjoyed to be joining the Lemonada family."