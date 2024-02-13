Meghan Markle Announces New 'Archetypes' Podcast Deal After Being Axed by Spotify
Meghan Markle's podcast, "Archetypes," is back — but on a new platform. The Duchess of Sussex signed an exclusive deal with Spotify in 2020, but in June of 2023, the streaming giant revealed they were parting ways with Archewell Audio, resulting in "Archetypes" being axed.
“I’m proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting,” Meghan said in a statement. “Being able to support a female-founded company with a roster of thought-provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024."
There were rumors of the Suits star pitching "Archetypes" to Audible and other platforms after Spotify ended their relationship with the duchess and her husband, Prince Harry.
"Our plan to re-release Archetypes so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast are well in the works," she noted. "I’m so eager to be able to share it soon, and am overjoyed to be joining the Lemonada family."
Although Spotify didn't want to keep "Archetypes" on their platform, Lemonada CEO Jessica Cordova Kramer is excited about the collaboration.
“We are beyond honored that Meghan has trusted us to help democratize access to "Archetypes," and that so many more people around the world will have access to the series soon," Kramer stated.
"Meghan’s talent as host, creator and conversationalist is unparalleled and we are thrilled to co-create a new series with her that fosters her approach to creating art that matters,” she added.
CCO Stephanie Wittels Wachs also celebrated the new venture.
"As we’ve started development with The Duchess of Sussex, we are blown away by her collaborative spirit and clear vision, along with her deep desire to build compassion and community through this work. The Lemonada team felt immediate kinship with Meghan and the Archewell Productions team, and we are delighted to be working together," Wachs added.
The revelation follows the Sussexes' recent unveiling of their new website sussex.com, which uses the pair's royal titles and crest to promote their Archewell brand and themselves.
“The Office of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex is shaping the future through business and philanthropy," the new platform reads. “This includes: The Archewell Foundation, Archewell Productions, patronages, ventures, and organizations which receive the support of the couple, individually and/or together.”
On the domain, Meghan's commitment to political activism and gender rights was highlighted.
"Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex is a feminist and champion of human rights and gender equity. Her lifelong advocacy for women and girls remains a constant thread in her humanitarian and business ventures," Meghan's intro states. "Meghan turned her focus to the entertainment industry, later securing a lead role on the hit series, Suits which she starred in for seven seasons. Between filming, Meghan traveled to Rwanda, India, and other countries to support humanitarian missions."
