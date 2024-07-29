Meghan Markle Slammed for Traveling to Lavish G9 Summit in a Private Jet Despite Duchess Being 'Hyper-Concerned About Money'
All an act?
Meghan Markle cozied up to female founders and celebrated investors at the G9 Ventures Summer Summit in the Hamptons, N.Y., in late July after apparently flying private to the lavish gathering, which rubbed people the wrong way.
According to a report, Meghan joined her friend and IT Cosmetics co-founder Jamie Kern Lima on a private plane from Santa Barbara, Calif., to New York.
"Yes, Meghan Markle flew a PRIVATE JET to New York for the G9 Venture summit," one X user penned. "We haven’t heard much about the environment from those two idiots in a while."
"Meghan Markle pays a visit to a feminist climate change group in Vancouver to have a heartfelt conversation," another person joked. "While her private jet re-fuels."
Bobbi Brown, Gwyneth Paltrow and Julianne Hough were all in attendance at the event, which was hosted by power broker Amy Griffin and is designed to bring together women interested in entrepreneurship together.
The Duchess of Sussex is developing her new venture, American Riviera Orchard, and critics believe she will pull inspiration from Paltrow's Goop and Martha Stewart.
Although American Riviera Orchard has yet to hit retailers, the former actress has been attending various networking events — including venture capital firm Greycroft's exclusive May gathering in California.
Meghan's trip to the Hamptons follows recent rumors that she's concerned about her finances. OK! previously reported a source claimed the Duchess of Sussex is establishing alternative sources of income after Spotify pulled the plug on her podcast, "Archetypes."
"Meghan is hyper-concerned about money, rightfully so, given their extravagant spending and lower-than-expected earnings," the source revealed in an interview.
After leaving the U.K., the Sussexes settled down in a $14 million California mansion, and in an interview, Meghan admitted she was anxious about the purchase because she and Prince Harry “didn’t have jobs."
“The situation is particularly daunting this time, as they have rapidly depleted their funds and are not as financially secure as they once were," the insider added. "Meghan is taking charge, but it may be too little too late."
Meghan returned to Instagram in March to promote American Riviera Orchard, but it still isn't available for purchase. Despite not being available in retailers, their Instagram page has over 600,000 followers.
"The rollout for American Riviera Orchard is already off to a strong start. The website has over 100,000 who have signed up to hear about the first products launched,” a source told an outlet. “Meghan is very pleased with the early interest it has gained.”
“[She] is so excited to see how people enjoy her products and use them in their everyday lives,” the insider added.
After leaving the royal fold and being called a "Hollywood flop," Meghan is expected to transition into being a businesswoman, as she publicly invested in Clevr Blends in 2020.
“I believe she's trying to build an empire. I don't know if that’s what she was going to do originally when she left the British royal family," American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield told GB News.
Page Six reported Meghan flew private.