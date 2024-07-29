Meghan Markle Slammed for Traveling to Lavish G9 Summit in a Private Jet Despite Duchess Being 'Hyper-Concerned About Money'

Meghan Markle attended an event for female entrepreneurs in the Hamptons.

Meghan Markle cozied up to female founders and celebrated investors at the G9 Ventures Summer Summit in the Hamptons, N.Y., in late July after apparently flying private to the lavish gathering, which rubbed people the wrong way.

According to a report, Meghan joined her friend and IT Cosmetics co-founder Jamie Kern Lima on a private plane from Santa Barbara, Calif., to New York.

"Yes, Meghan Markle flew a PRIVATE JET to New York for the G9 Venture summit," one X user penned. "We haven’t heard much about the environment from those two idiots in a while."

"Meghan Markle pays a visit to a feminist climate change group in Vancouver to have a heartfelt conversation," another person joked. "While her private jet re-fuels."