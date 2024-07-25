Meghan Markle Will 'Drop Another Bomb' With Rumored Memoir as Her Future in Hollywood Looks 'Pretty Grim'
Meghan Markle is rebuilding her career in Hollywood after being branded a "grifter," but royal watchers wonder if the Duchess of Sussex will return to trashing the royal family after a tough year in Tinseltown.
"The future for the Sussexes is pretty grim, I think they're on a permanent decline," Tom Bower told an outlet. "But whenever they need money, whenever they need publicity to stoke their reputation, they will drop another bomb."
"We're still waiting for Meghan's own autobiography, which I'm sure she's penning, she's a good writer, and it will be filled with vitriol and filled with lies," Bower added.
In 2020, Meghan and Prince Harry signed a multibook deal with Penguin Random House, and it was believed the Sussexes would publish a book on philanthropy and Meghan's memoir. However, the mom-of-two has only released the children's book The Bench.
"She will not tell the truth because she wants a sensational headline," Bower stated. "That is the ultimate weapon she can deploy."
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding Highlighted the Former Actress' 'Real Ambition' to Become 'a Star'
- 'Homesick' Prince Harry Wants an 'Excuse' to Return to the U.K. 4 Years After Leaving the Royal Fold
- Prince William and Kate Middleton Extended a Small Olive Branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle During Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Since the cancelation of "Archetypes," rumors began to swirl about the next phase of the duchess' career. OK! previously reported a source shared that the former actress is happy about American Riviera Orchard gaining over 600,000 followers on Instagram.
"The rollout for American Riviera Orchard is already off to a strong start. The website has over 100,000 who have signed up to hear about the first products launched,” a source told an outlet. “Meghan is very pleased with the early interest it has gained.”
“[She] is so excited to see how people enjoy her products and use them in their everyday lives,” the insider added.
Meghan returned to Instagram in March to promote American Riviera Orchard, but it has yet to hit retailers.
"She is very upset about what is happening with this American Riviera Orchard, [and] she is not happy about how it has been received. The jam was a bit of a laughing stock, she sent it off to about fifty friends and only a few replied," Angela Levin told GB News.
"Everyone said that she is in a jam. It is not moving forward. She has had a lot of trouble finding a CEO to run it for her and she is having a lot of trouble finding a chef. Some of them have gone along to see how it is but they say she is so meticulous about everything," she continued. “She's so demanding and they don't really want that. These are chefs who have good jobs, and they're not people who are learning."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Bower spoke to The Sun.