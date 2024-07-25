Meghan Markle Will 'Drop Another Bomb' With Rumored Memoir as Her Future in Hollywood Looks 'Pretty Grim'

Meghan returned to Instagram in March to promote American Riviera Orchard, but it has yet to hit retailers.

"She is very upset about what is happening with this American Riviera Orchard, [and] she is not happy about how it has been received. The jam was a bit of a laughing stock, she sent it off to about fifty friends and only a few replied," Angela Levin told GB News.

"Everyone said that she is in a jam. It is not moving forward. She has had a lot of trouble finding a CEO to run it for her and she is having a lot of trouble finding a chef. Some of them have gone along to see how it is but they say she is so meticulous about everything," she continued. “She's so demanding and they don't really want that. These are chefs who have good jobs, and they're not people who are learning."