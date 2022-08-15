Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Announce Trip To U.K. As Family Rift Is Far From Resolved
Making amends ... again? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they are traveling back to the U.K. in September. This time around, the duo will visit Harry's home country for a series of charitable events, and then they will go to Germany to kick off next year's Invictus Games in Dusseldorf.
A spokesperson for the couple said they are "delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September."
On September 5, they will be in attendance at the Manchester for the One Young World Summit, and then they head to Germany for the Invictus Games' "One Year to Go" event on September 6.
The two will then end their trip back in the U.K., where they will attend the Well Child Awards on September 8.
The California-based couple, who left the royal family in 2020, flew to the U.K. in June for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, but they were apparently iced out by some family members.
Meghan, 41, and Harry, 37, didn't talk to Prince William, 40, and Kate Middleton, 40, when they attended the Service of Thanksgiving.
"He's still deeply upset about it and feels let down, but he’s moved on," a friend told The Sunday Times of William feeling abandoned by his younger brother, who new resides in the U.S.
As OK! previously reported, the former actress is nervous about her husband being back with his brood.
"On one hand it fuels her and Harry’s confidence that they are very much still part of the family. But after so much time away, [Meghan] fears Harry will be lured back into the fold and want to return to the U.K.," explained the source. "Meghan doesn’t doubt that Harry is committed to spending the rest of his life in America, but does have certain trepidation over how these types of visits can pull at his heartstrings."
"She’s been aware of Harry’s homesickness for some time," noted the royal confidante. "She can see just how excited he is to show more of his heritage to their children, without the attention and security fears that surrounded them in London.”
