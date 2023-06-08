Megyn Kelly Sounds Off on Prince Harry's High Court Case: He 'Takes Responsibility for Absolutely Nothing'

"[Prince Harry] he takes responsibility for absolutely nothing. …Here’s the thing, he spent the past six months in his Netflix show, in his memoir Spare, in his interviews, telling us the royal family was responsible for all the terrible leaks about him. The royal family was out to get him in the palace aides. And now he's in court saying, ‘I might have been wrong about some of the things I put in my book. It's actually the evil tabloids.’ So which is it?" the TV star said on the Thursday, June 8, episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show."

"He seems to have blamed for everyone other than himself… He's now claiming Piers Morgan – who's a great, correct critic of Harry and Meghan – that the reason Piers doesn't like them is because Piers worked for one of these publications. Back in the day he was editor of the Daily Mirror between 1985 and 2004, and he accuses Piers of doing bad things and that all of Pier’s criticism of them is in retaliation for the fact that Harry's brought this lawsuit," she continued. "I'm looking at this thinking: Or Harry, he [Piers] like the rest of us, just doesn't like you or your wife. It's something you're going to have to learn to get your arms around."