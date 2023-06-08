Megyn Kelly Sounds Off on Prince Harry's High Court Case: He 'Takes Responsibility for Absolutely Nothing'
Megyn Kelly is over Prince Harry — especially after the royal, 38, returned to London this week, as he is suing Mirror Group Newspapers for allegedly hacking his phone.
During his testimony, he claimed all the negative headlines affected his mental health, but Kelly, 52, isn't buying it.
"[Prince Harry] he takes responsibility for absolutely nothing. …Here’s the thing, he spent the past six months in his Netflix show, in his memoir Spare, in his interviews, telling us the royal family was responsible for all the terrible leaks about him. The royal family was out to get him in the palace aides. And now he's in court saying, ‘I might have been wrong about some of the things I put in my book. It's actually the evil tabloids.’ So which is it?" the TV star said on the Thursday, June 8, episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show."
"He seems to have blamed for everyone other than himself… He's now claiming Piers Morgan – who's a great, correct critic of Harry and Meghan – that the reason Piers doesn't like them is because Piers worked for one of these publications. Back in the day he was editor of the Daily Mirror between 1985 and 2004, and he accuses Piers of doing bad things and that all of Pier’s criticism of them is in retaliation for the fact that Harry's brought this lawsuit," she continued. "I'm looking at this thinking: Or Harry, he [Piers] like the rest of us, just doesn't like you or your wife. It's something you're going to have to learn to get your arms around."
While in court, the dad-of-two made it clear that Morgan is consistency out to get him and his wife, Meghan Markle, "presumably in retaliation and in the hope that I will back down, before being able to hold him properly accountable for his unlawful activity towards both me and my mother during his editorship."
The Duke showed written exchanges his mother, Princess Diana, had with Michael Barrymore in 1997 as possible evidence of phone hacking.
Harry said Diana was "devastated" when their meetings were discovered by Daily Mirrors reporters, implying that Morgan may have tapped her phone to get some juicy scoop on the late princess.
Ultimately, Morgan's alleged actions made Harry "feel physically sick and even more determined to hold those responsible, including Mr. Morgan, accountable for their vile and entirely unjustified behavior."