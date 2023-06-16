Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Empire Is Beginning to 'Crumble' After Spotify Deal Ends, Says Royal Expert
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's media empire plans may never come to fruition.
After it was confirmed on Thursday, June 15, that Spotify dumped Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, having inked a reported $20 million deal back in 2020, royal experts chimed in on the troubling future the couple may be about to face.
Biographer Angela Levin told a news outlet that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's “value isn’t as high as it was once,” as she predicted their future projects will be “a disaster" following Spotify's decision to not renew Meghan's “Archetypes” podcast.
“A significant cross road for Harry and Meghan. Ouch!” Angela also tweeted after hearing of Spotify's split with the couple.
Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams doubled down on the biographer's stance, dubbing the end of their podcast deal an abject "failure."
“The idea was that several series would be produced,” he told the same news publication. “Since only one was, there’s no doubt the contract could be considered a failure. Clearly, this relationship hasn’t been as mutually beneficial.”
Though "Archetypes" garnered high ratings when it debuted last year, an insider explained to a separate news outlet that the royal-turned-Hollywood duo didn't produce enough content to justify their jaw-dropping payout.
Luckily, the parents of Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2, still have their five-year Netflix deal, estimated to be worth around $100 million.
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle DUMPED by Spotify
- Prince William and Kate Middleton Are 'Relieved Their Archenemies' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Aren't Attending Trooping the Colour: Source
- Sarah Ferguson Defends 'Brave' Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for Leaving the Royal Family: 'Trailblaze for What You Believe'
As if their career troubles weren't enough to deal with, Harry and Meghan are also still at odds with the father-of-two's prestigious family since stepping away from their senior royal duties in 2020 and repeatedly bashing his relatives.
According to royal expert Jennie Bond, there is only one way Harry would be welcomed back into his family — if he rids himself of his wife. "I think that Harry, without Meghan, would be forgiven and welcomed back into the royal fold in the fullness of time," the commentator speculated, adding that it's "still unlikely at the moment."
She offered, as OK! reported: "I think there is still enough goodwill towards Harry, well, to the old Harry that we all remember. He could recoup the ground he’s lost and in time and be welcomed back. But I don’t think it’s anywhere on the horizon."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!