Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Former Royal Home Frogmore Cottage Remains Vacant 1 Year After Their Eviction

"During the year, Frogmore Cottage has remained empty. I don't think, at this point, I would speculate on who will be the future occupants of the cottage," palace officials said in the annual Sovereign Grant briefing.

"The Sovereign Grant has been fully reimbursed for the refurbishment costs of Frogmore cottage when it was initially provided to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and, therefore, there is no cost to the Sovereign Grant other than some routine maintenance, but it would be required for any of the buildings," they added.