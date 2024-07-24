Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Former Royal Home Frogmore Cottage Remains Vacant 1 Year After Their Eviction
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were kicked out of Frogmore Cottage in 2023, but the mansion remains vacant despite the Sussexes being forced to leave.
"During the year, Frogmore Cottage has remained empty. I don't think, at this point, I would speculate on who will be the future occupants of the cottage," palace officials said in the annual Sovereign Grant briefing.
"The Sovereign Grant has been fully reimbursed for the refurbishment costs of Frogmore cottage when it was initially provided to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and, therefore, there is no cost to the Sovereign Grant other than some routine maintenance, but it would be required for any of the buildings," they added.
Although Frogmore Cottage isn't currently being used by a member of the royal family, the estate functions as a royal inn.
"Royal residences are like a hotel. Members of the family can check in and out as they please," a source explained. "Nobody owns a property so if it’s free at any given time the royal makes a request through the Crown Estate, and they are granted access."
"There is a pecking order, of course, and the more senior royals get priority," they noted.
OK! previously reported an insider claimed the Sussexes paused their U.K. house search after the duke lost his legal battle for personnel.
“Harry really does want to spend more time in the U.K. but doesn’t feel comfortable doing that until the security issues have been ironed out,” a source told an outlet.
“He and Meghan planned on looking for a part-time home near Windsor this year and hoped that the appeals process would be heard before the end of July so that they could properly start their search. However, the court process seems to be taking its time," they continued.
When the Sussexes first announced they would leave London, they admitted that they hoped to split their time between Canada and the U.K. However, the duo ended up settling down in Montecito, Calif., and Meghan hasn't spent time in the U.K. since Queen Elizabeth's 2022 funeral.
"There is a divide between the couple on this issue but they will soon start looking for a property of their own near London and Harry is very much leading this," a source told a publication.
"Making use of a small apartment in Kensington Palace from time to time isn’t out of the question, but when it comes to a home in the U.K., they will purchase that themselves," the friend stated.
The Sussexes are currently based in the U.S., and the partners gushed over their new life.
"We’re just doing great. And happy to be watching our family grow up and evolve. Of course, I'm happy. We're really happy," Meghan told an outlet.
"You know what Africa means to me over the years. It is a very, very special place, and to be able to include Nigeria now [in the Invictus Games], I’m very happy," Harry noted. "That experience of knowing what life, post-injury, is like gives people so much hope. And hope, hope, hope is a huge part of this."
