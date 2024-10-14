or
House War: Prince Andrew Is 'Trying to Secure' Frogmore Cottage for Princess Eugenie After Prince Harry's Eviction

prince andrew wants secure frogmore cottage princess eugenie
Source: MEGA

Princess Eugenie temporarily lived at Frogmore Cottage after Prince Harry's eviction.

By:

Oct. 14 2024, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Princess Eugenie stayed at Prince Harry's Frogmore Cottage shortly after her cousin's eviction, and Prince Andrew is rumored to be fighting for the estate to become his daughter's permanent address.

prince andrew wants secure frogmore cottage princess eugenie
Source: MEGA

Princess Eugenie splits her time between Portugal and the U.K.

"Andrew won't move into Frogmore but is still trying to wangle it for his family," a source told an outlet. "Eugenie has stayed there on and off since Harry and Meghan left for America. She helped pack up their things."

"She's [Eugenie] stayed there a number of times since the Sussexes departed and Andrew is trying to secure the property as a full-time home for his daughter," the insider revealed. "Eugenie and Jack's hearts lie in the U.K. and they need a bigger home for their family."

prince andrew wants secure frogmore cottage princess eugenie
Source: MEGA

Princess Eugenie lived at Frogmore Cottage after giving birth to son August.

Eugenie spent time at Frogmore Cottage after giving birth to her first child, August.

"They adore Frogmore Cottage and have stayed there often so making it into a full-time home makes sense," the insider noted. "Andrew knows Beatrice is settled so wants to make sure Eugenie finds a property that she can call a family home."

"Although he won't move out of Royal Lodge and into the cottage himself, he would still like to hold onto the property for his daughter," they shared.

prince andrew wants secure frogmore cottage princess eugenie
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the U.K. in 2020.

Frogmore Cottage was originally Harry and Meghan's royal residence before King Charles asked them to vacate it. OK! previously reported a source claimed Harry is house hunting in London to find a new English home.

"He misses his Old Etonian and army friends, many of whom have not visited as they don’t get on with Meghan," a source told an outlet. "Harry is determined to find his own permanent home in the U.K., which is partly why he’s continuing his legal action to get the British taxpayer to pay for his security."

Royal expert Tom Quinn claimed the Sussexes didn't expect to move out of Frogmore Cottage despite relocating to California in 2020.

"Harry and Meghan imagined Frogmore would always be there for them even if they came back to the U.K. for just a few weeks each year and even if they were no longer working royals," Quinn told an outlet.

"That assumption speaks volumes about just how out of touch with each other King Charles and his son had become," he added.

prince andrew wants secure frogmore cottage princess eugenie
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are based in California.

Aside from losing their royal home, the Duchess of Sussex hasn't returned to England since 2022 due to ongoing security concerns.

"At the time, few people realized what a slap in the face the eviction from Frogmore felt like for Harry – it was the last straw," the writer explained. "Harry was absolutely furious and in tears about being evicted from Frogmore – he felt his father had no right to do it and that it was purely vindictive."

"Harry couldn't see that choosing to stop being a working royal would inevitably mean being deprived of his royal residence," he shared. "Harry took it as a cruel rejection – a painful reminder of all that he felt when his father fought with his mother during their long drawn-out, painful divorce."

Sources spoke to Daily Express.

