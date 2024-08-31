Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Colombia Trip 'Couldn’t Have Gone Any Better' Despite Backlash
Though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sparked backlash when they went to Colombia, an insider said the couple enjoyed their trip and felt like they accomplished their mission in spreading the word on kids' internet safety, cyber harassment and mental health.
"It couldn’t have gone any better," one source raved to a news outlet of their first excursion to the country, which lasted from August 15 to 19.
"It brings attention to the causes they support and makes them feel like what they’re doing is worthwhile and making a difference," the source said of their visit. "Meghan and Harry are buzzing off the back of this trip. They’re looking forward to many more trips like this in the months and years to come."
As OK! reported, some critics felt the duo's visit was actually about "self-promotion."
Royal author Robert Jobson told an outlet the parents-of-two want "to keep themselves in the spotlight so they can continue to trade on their royal links while demanding privacy when they are having their downtime."
"When Harry and Meghan touched down, it wasn't just the Colombian sun that made people squint," he said. "It was the blinding glare of their celebrity. Confused locals are asking, 'Are they here to help?'"
One source claimed that the Suits alum likely saw the trip as a way to increase her fame and influence.
"Meghan sees this Colombia tour as her chance to prove to the world what a big star she is and how much the royal family misses her," the insider spilled to a separate news outlet. "Doing events like this was the one thing about royal life that appealed to her. She was furious when that was taken away because she knows she's such an asset."
"She feels her and Harry together really shine when meeting dignitaries and locals, and it helps with the brand and their plan to be the alternative royal family," they added. "Meghan knows that nobody in the royal family can put on a show like her and Harry."
According to an additional source, when the Sussexes first left the U.K. in 2020, they "asked that they could still represent the family on tours but were told no," so Meghan "feels it's the ultimate revenge" to plan more trips around the world.
