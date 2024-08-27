Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Plan to Take on More International Opportunities After Their Colombia Trip Is a 'Dig at the Royal Family'

While in Colombia, the couple received security personnel — which is a privilege Harry is fighting to have in the U.K.

"The security was absolutely tremendous. So unless people had been picked to meet them, nobody even saw them or didn't even know why they were there," Seward noted. "The only reason they knew they were there was because all the roads were closed."

"So from that point of view I would think it was quite a strange thing to do — just to go to a country, be completely surrounded by security and talk to really, ostensibly very few people say," she continued. "It was all very stage-managed, as everything with the Sussexes is. I think everything was very, very carefully constructed."