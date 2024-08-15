OK Magazine
Meghan Markle Views Her Trip to Colombia as a 'Chance to Prove to the World' She Is a 'Big Star'

Meghan Markle landed in Colombia on Thursday, August 15.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle landed in Colombia on Thursday, August 15.

Aug. 15 2024

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry landed in Colombia on Thursday, August 15, and the trip could be the Duchess of Sussex's opportunity to rehabilitate her image after Spotify canceled her podcast, "Archetypes."

meghan markle views trip colombia chance prove world star power
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle's podcast, 'Archetypes,' was canceled in 2023.

"Meghan sees this Colombia tour as her chance to prove to the world what a big star she is and how much the royal family misses her," the source told an outlet. "[D]oing events like this was the one thing about royal life that appealed to her. She was furious when that was taken away because she knows she's such an asset."

"She feels her and Harry together really shine when meeting dignitaries and locals, and it helps with the brand and their plan to be the alternative royal family," the source claimed. "Meghan knows that nobody in the royal family can put on a show like her and Harry."

Source: @I_AMMUKHTAR/X

Meghan Markle was greeted by Colombian Vice President Francia Márquez.

The Sussexes initially claimed they were developing a "progressive new role" within the royal fold, but their decision to step down from their senior-level positions resulted in them being on the outskirts of The Crown.

"When they left, they asked that they could still represent the family on tours but were told no, so she feels it's the ultimate revenge as they were both so upset when they were rejected," the insider claimed.

meghan markle views trip colombia chance prove world star power
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the royal fold in 2020.

OK! previously reported royal expert Anna Pasternak claimed the Sussexes "really value the approval of the people of the country they're visiting."

"They can go and be honored in their own right. When you have this quasi-royal status, you're seen internationally as a royal and you're treated as such on tour, but you don't have the protection of the Foreign Office," she continued, adding that the trip "is a high-risk tour for them."

The couple was invited by Colombian Vice President, Francia Márquez, who greeted them upon arrival.

"As the Vice President of Colombia and Minister of Equality and Equity, I am pleased to announce that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have kindly accepted my invitation to visit our beautiful country," Márquez said in an official statement.

meghan markle views trip colombia chance prove world star power
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle hasn't attended a royal engagement since 2022.

As the founders of Archewell, the parents advocate for digital safety and will discuss the topic while in South America.

"In these vibrant locations, they will have the exceptional opportunity to engage with leaders, youth, and women who embody the aspirations and voices of Colombians committed to progress," Márquez said. "In addition to these meaningful interactions, the Duke and Duchess will experience the rich heritage of Colombia."

The Sussexes have been discussing the emotional impact of cruel comments made online.

"The conference will present a global framework for creating safer physical and virtual spaces, addressing issues such as cyberbullying, online exploitation and the impact of these threats on mental health," the politician continued. "It will offer practical solutions and commitments for countries around the world. During their visit, the Duke and Duchess, as well as the Archewell Foundation, will take part in a number of activities related to this important topic."

Sources spoke to OK! U.K.

