EXCLUSIVE Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Dramatic Exit Inspired Norwegian Royal Couple's Netflix Tell-All About Their Racism Nightmare
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 2021 interview helped Princess Martha Louise share her story, a source claims.
Aaron Tinney
Dec. 21 2025, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

The explosive new Netflix documentary on Princess Märtha Louise of Norway was shaped by the global fallout from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's departure from the British monarchy, OK! can reveal. And insiders say the Sussexes' story may have opened the door for royals everywhere to tell their own uncomfortable truths. Netflix has laid bare the bleakness of royal life in a new documentary that exposes the strain, scrutiny and cultural clashes behind palace walls thanks to Princess Märtha. The streamer's film, Rebel Royals: An Unlikely Love Story, charts Märtha's journey from royal duty to self-exile, culminating in her unconventional 2024 wedding to American shaman Durek Verrett, 50.

Source: NETFLIX The pair dish on their relationship in a new Netflix series.

Directed by Tiger King's Rebecca Chaiklin and backed by full access to the couple, the documentary revisits 54-year-old Märtha's decades-long struggle with her position, the racism her partner faced when entering the family and the deep unease their relationship sparked across the Norwegian court. A source close to the production said: "What Meghan and Harry laid bare with their claims of racism in the British monarchy has made it easier for others to speak. "Their story proved that royal systems can break people, and that resonated powerfully with Märtha and Durek." Another insider added: "The parallels between these two couples are undeniable. Both stepped outside tradition, both say they faced racism, and both were punished for it. That influence is all over this series. The bleakness shown in Rebel Royals comes from the rules imposed on royals – with the unspoken ones often the hardest. Märtha makes clear she spent years contorting herself just to survive inside the system." Daughter of King Harald and Queen Sonja, she renounced her official royal role in 2022, saying she wanted "to create a clearer dividing line between her business activities and her role as a member of the royal family." Twenty years earlier, she had already relinquished the title "Her Royal Highness" to pursue a career in entertainment. In the documentary, she admits she found leaving her role behind "a bit sad."

Source: NETFLIX The royal said her family didn't know what 'racism was.'

She said: "But that's how everybody wanted it, and I'm good at accepting things I can't change." Her fiancé added a new layer of tension. Verrett, a Hollywood-based shaman who has worked with Gwyneth Paltrow, Nina Dobrev and James Van Der Beek, recalls shocking racism he encountered at a royal dinner in Denmark. He said: "One guy even said to me, 'You see all the pictures on the walls? Your family comes from Africa, right?' And I said, 'Yes,' and he goes, 'Well, you know, all these people are the people who enslaved your family. How does that make you feel?' Who says that?" Märtha reflected: "When Durek walks into the room, he's guilty from the start. It must be so exhausting." Verrett also said King Harald, Queen Sonja and Crown Prince Haakon "didn't even know what racism was" until Prince Harry and Meghan's 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview forced a discussion on the issue. "I got a message from the King saying, 'Do you feel that we've treated you the same way?'" Verrett said. "Finally, her parents listened to me, and the King said he has no tolerance for the way people have been treating me." The documentary also exposes the awkwardness of Durek's first meeting with the King and Queen. Märtha admitted: "I think my mom was a bit worried because to be with a shaman, that's terribly out of the box."

Source: NETFLIX The royal's daughters thought he was gay at first.