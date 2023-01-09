Prince Harry Dubs His Family's Concerns About Archie's Skin To Be Not 'Racist'
Setting the record straight. Prince Harry addressed his past claims that members of the royal family had concerns about his son Archie's skin color during an explosive new interview.
Almost two years after revealing Harry's family expressed their "concerns" about his and Meghan Markle's offspring, he clarified that he didn't find their comments to be "racist."
"So again, going back to the difference between what my understanding is because of my own experience, the difference between racism and unconscious bias, the two things are different," the Duke of Sussex told Tom Bradby during his ITV interview, released Sunday, January 8, two days before his memoir, Spare, is set to hit shelves.
Harry, 38, continued, "But once it’s been acknowledged, or pointed out to you as an individual, or as an institution, that you have unconscious bias, you therefore have an opportunity to learn and grow from that in order so that you are part of the solution rather than part of the problem."
The father-of-two made it clear that he didn't plan on outing the person who allegedly posed the question to him and his wife, saying: "I will never talk. I mean what happened to Ngozi Fulani is a very good example of the environment within the institution, and why after our [March 2021 tell-all] interview, they said that they were gonna bring in a diversity tsar. That hasn’t happened."
Ngozi is a black charity founder who was repeatedly asked by a former lady in waiting to the late Queen Elizabeth II, named Susan Hussey, where she was from during a charity palace reception.
Susan, godmother to Prince William and Harry, has since apologized to Ngozi in person — with Buckingham Palace releasing a statement to address the follow-up meeting — and resigned from her royal post amid allegations of racism.
Harry concluded, "Everything they said was gonna happen hasn’t happened. I’ve always been open to wanting to help them understand their part in it, and especially when you are the monarchy, you have a responsibility and quite rightly people hold you to a higher standard than others."
The youngest of King Charles III and Princess Diana shares son Archie, now-3-years-old and daughter Lilibet, 1, with his wife.
The couple shocked the world in 2020 when they announced they would be stepping back from their senior royal duties. After starting their lives over in California — they made their decision permanent one year later — Harry and Meghan began dropping major bombshells about their lives behind palace walls.
In March 2021, the royal-turned-Hollywood couple sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a jaw-dropping tell-all, during which Harry said of the race comments made: "That conversation I’m never going to share, but at the time, it was awkward. I was a bit shocked."