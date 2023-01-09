Prince Harry Dubs His Family's Concerns About Archie's Skin To Be Not 'Racist'

"So again, going back to the difference between what my understanding is because of my own experience, the difference between racism and unconscious bias, the two things are different," the Duke of Sussex told Tom Bradby during his ITV interview, released Sunday, January 8, two days before his memoir, Spare, is set to hit shelves.

Harry, 38, continued, "But once it’s been acknowledged, or pointed out to you as an individual, or as an institution, that you have unconscious bias, you therefore have an opportunity to learn and grow from that in order so that you are part of the solution rather than part of the problem."