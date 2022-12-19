Reporter Apologizes To Meghan Markle After Writing He 'Hated' Her 'On A Cellular Level'

Days after British broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson sparked internet ire for penning a hostile op-ed in which he stated he "hated” Meghan Markle “on a cellular level,” and fantasized about crowds throwing “lumps of excrement” at her, the writer is walking back some of his controversial comments.

Earlier this week, Clarkson took to social media with an apology for the “Archetypes” podcast host, admitting he’d gone too far while writing his since-removed essay for U.K. tabloid The Sun.