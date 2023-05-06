Prince William and Prince Harry Had No Contact During King Charles III's Coronation

Harry, who left his royal duties in 2020 with wife Meghan Markle, was placed a few rows behind William and his family, who sat up in the front row.

The heir to the throne, 40, showed up to the event with his wife, Kate Middleton, along with children Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, meanwhile, Prince George arrived separately due to his duties as a Page of Honor. Both William and Kate wore their official royal robes to the traditional ceremony.