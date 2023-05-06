Prince William and Prince Harry Had No Contact During King Charles III's Coronation
So much for brotherly love!
On Saturday, May 6, brothers Prince Harry and Prince William avoided interacting during King Charles III’s coronation. On the big day, the two Windsor men entered Westminster Abbey at different times and were seated separately during the service.
Harry, who left his royal duties in 2020 with wife Meghan Markle, was placed a few rows behind William and his family, who sat up in the front row.
The heir to the throne, 40, showed up to the event with his wife, Kate Middleton, along with children Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, meanwhile, Prince George arrived separately due to his duties as a Page of Honor. Both William and Kate wore their official royal robes to the traditional ceremony.
Charles' second son, 38, on the other hand, came to the service solo in a suit. Due to inflammatory comments made in Harry’s book, Spare, there was much speculation as to whether or not he and Meghan would attend the coronation at all.
Buckingham Palace announced the couple’s RSVP on April 12.
"Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May," they confirmed. "The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."
As OK! previously reported, Harry and William’s relationship has been virtually nonexistent after the red-headed royal aired out the family’s dirty laundry in his memoir.
"They are totally estranged. I do not think there will be any contact between them at the coronation. I think that their relationship right now is on absolute ice," royal biographer Tina Brown stated prior to coronation day.
"The longer Harry dwells on what happened in his life, the more he feels resentment against William, because he feels, I think, that William was even more calculated, essentially, in making him number two, making him the spare, and feel like the spare at all times," she added.
"So, there's no contact between them, I'm told. I think Charles wants to have some kind of rapprochement. But I think it's going to take years… It never happened between George VI and the Duke of Windsor, it just got worse. Alienations tend to get worse as time goes by, rather than better."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!