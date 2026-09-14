Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are 'No Longer Afraid of the Consequences' If They Challenge Royal Family After U.K. Return, Source Claims

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Feel 'Unleashed'

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry returned to the U.K. last month.

“Harry and Meghan feel completely unleashed,” a source recently told Rob Shuter for his Substack page. “They believe silence failed them before, so now their attitude is: if the Palace says something they don’t like, they will answer. They’re no longer afraid of the consequences," the source divulged.

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Prince William 'Doesn't Want a War' With Prince Harry

Source: MEGA Prince William and King Charles won't allow the monarchy to be impacted by the Sussexes.

However, King Charles won't be giving in to Harry, 41, and his demands. “Charles will not turn the monarchy into a reality show,” another insider dished. "He isn’t going to respond to every complaint, accusation or perceived slight. The Crown has survived far bigger storms by refusing to wrestle in the mud.” Harry's estranged brother, Prince William, also "doesn’t want a war," as the Prince of Wales, 44, "won’t allow the monarchy to become a punching bag."

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Had Some Opposition to King Charles's Letter

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were deemed 'private citizens' by King Charles.

“If lines are crossed, he believes facts should be corrected quickly and firmly," a source chimed in. Meghan and Harry had some resistance to Charles's letter he sent to British officials earlier this month that clarified the pair's royal standing. The guidance memo indicated the Sussexes are not permitted to use their HRH titles, and are "private citizens" who will not undertake any official royal duties on behalf of The Firm. "The charitable work of the Duke and Duchess is a personal matter for them both and undertaken in their private capacity," the letter noted. "In short, their position is akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are No Longer Working Royals

Source: MEGA 'They are public figures,' a source said about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.