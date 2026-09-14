Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are 'No Longer Afraid of the Consequences' If They Challenge Royal Family After U.K. Return, Source Claims
Sept. 14 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly not holding back against Buckingham Palace.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently returned to the U.K. after living in California for the last six years, and they are no longer scared of the repercussions or pushback from the royal family.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Feel 'Unleashed'
“Harry and Meghan feel completely unleashed,” a source recently told Rob Shuter for his Substack page.
“They believe silence failed them before, so now their attitude is: if the Palace says something they don’t like, they will answer. They’re no longer afraid of the consequences," the source divulged.
Prince William 'Doesn't Want a War' With Prince Harry
However, King Charles won't be giving in to Harry, 41, and his demands.
“Charles will not turn the monarchy into a reality show,” another insider dished. "He isn’t going to respond to every complaint, accusation or perceived slight. The Crown has survived far bigger storms by refusing to wrestle in the mud.”
Harry's estranged brother, Prince William, also "doesn’t want a war," as the Prince of Wales, 44, "won’t allow the monarchy to become a punching bag."
- Prince William Is Having an 'I Told You So' Moment About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's U.K. Comeback, Source Claims
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- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Surprised' by King Charles' Letter Stating They Are Still Non-Working Royals: Rep
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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Had Some Opposition to King Charles's Letter
“If lines are crossed, he believes facts should be corrected quickly and firmly," a source chimed in.
Meghan and Harry had some resistance to Charles's letter he sent to British officials earlier this month that clarified the pair's royal standing.
The guidance memo indicated the Sussexes are not permitted to use their HRH titles, and are "private citizens" who will not undertake any official royal duties on behalf of The Firm.
"The charitable work of the Duke and Duchess is a personal matter for them both and undertaken in their private capacity," the letter noted. "In short, their position is akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests."
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are No Longer Working Royals
Once the Spare author and the As Ever founder were made aware of the note, their spokesperson told the BBC they were “a little surprised not to have been told about this in advance."
After the pair received the letter, their team sent questions back to the Palace to clear up some concerns.
Despite Meghan and Harry no longer being working members of the royal family, they reportedly were blindsided by the monarch, 77, calling them "private citizens." The two left their positions as senior members of the Windsor clan in January 2020.
“They are public figures,” a source told People earlier this month. “Members of the public know who they are. The idea that they can live a normal, ‘private’ life is sadly not realistic.”