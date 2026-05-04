Prince Harry Is 'More Unhappy Than He’s Ever Been' Amid His and Meghan Markle's 6-Year Estrangement From Royal Family: Source

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Prince Harry is reportedly having regrets six years after he and Meghan Markle split from the royal family and moved to California. Royal expert Duncan Larcombe claimed the Duke of Sussex, 41, is "unhappy" living over 5,000 miles from The Firm.

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Prince Harry Previously Opened Up About His 'Traumatic' Childhood

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle split from The Firm in 2020.

"He's been quite open about his childhood being flawed and traumatic," Larcombe told New magazine recently. "His personality is very much ‘wear your heart on your sleeve,' which is maybe why he is the one — as opposed to [Prince] William — who seems tortured by it and why he’s making these emotional outbursts." “There must have been times when that’s been difficult for Meghan, too. But he seems more unhappy now than he’s ever been," he noted.

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry is reportedly 'more unhappy than he's ever been.'

Meghan, 44, and the Invictus Games founder stepped back as senior members of the Windsor clan in January 2020. As a result of their departure, they became estranged from King Charles, William and the rest of the family. During the Sussexes' Australia tour last month, Harry opened up about the mental health struggles he battled after welcoming son Prince Archie in 2019. "I knew that I had stuff from the past that I needed to deal with [before becoming a dad]," he said during an event in Melbourne.

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The Duke of Sussex Got Candid About His Mental Health Last Month

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married in May 2018.

"For me, there’s an element of choosing therapy because you have something or you think there’s something that needs fixing," the Spare author admitted. “There’s also the other piece of therapy, which is preventative and getting ahead of it. You don’t have to wait until you’re lying on the kitchen floor in the fetal position," he went on. Harry and the Suits actress will be celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary on May 19 and are reportedly thinking about renewing their vows to mark the occasion.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Reportedly Planning a Vow Renewal

Source: MEGA The Sussexes are possibly planning a vow renewal ceremony.