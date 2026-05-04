or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Prince Harry
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Prince Harry Is 'More Unhappy Than He’s Ever Been' Amid His and Meghan Markle's 6-Year Estrangement From Royal Family: Source

image of prince harry and meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry has been open about his mental health struggles.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 4 2026, Published 1:15 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry is reportedly having regrets six years after he and Meghan Markle split from the royal family and moved to California.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe claimed the Duke of Sussex, 41, is "unhappy" living over 5,000 miles from The Firm.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry Previously Opened Up About His 'Traumatic' Childhood

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of royal family
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle split from The Firm in 2020.

"He's been quite open about his childhood being flawed and traumatic," Larcombe told New magazine recently. "His personality is very much ‘wear your heart on your sleeve,' which is maybe why he is the one — as opposed to [Prince] William — who seems tortured by it and why he’s making these emotional outbursts."

“There must have been times when that’s been difficult for Meghan, too. But he seems more unhappy now than he’s ever been," he noted.

Article continues below advertisement

image of prince harry and meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry is reportedly 'more unhappy than he's ever been.'

Meghan, 44, and the Invictus Games founder stepped back as senior members of the Windsor clan in January 2020. As a result of their departure, they became estranged from King Charles, William and the rest of the family.

During the Sussexes' Australia tour last month, Harry opened up about the mental health struggles he battled after welcoming son Prince Archie in 2019.

"I knew that I had stuff from the past that I needed to deal with [before becoming a dad]," he said during an event in Melbourne.

MORE ON:
Prince Harry

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Duke of Sussex Got Candid About His Mental Health Last Month

image of prince harry and meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married in May 2018.

"For me, there’s an element of choosing therapy because you have something or you think there’s something that needs fixing," the Spare author admitted.

“There’s also the other piece of therapy, which is preventative and getting ahead of it. You don’t have to wait until you’re lying on the kitchen floor in the fetal position," he went on.

Harry and the Suits actress will be celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary on May 19 and are reportedly thinking about renewing their vows to mark the occasion.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Reportedly Planning a Vow Renewal

image of prince harry and meghan markle
Source: MEGA

The Sussexes are possibly planning a vow renewal ceremony.

A source told RadarOnline.com on April 30 that Meghan is hoping to have a ceremony to "present unity and commitment for the sake of her lifestyle brand [As Ever] and the 'happy families' image she loves to project on social media."

"She is so focused on 'Brand Meghan' she thinks a vow renewal would make for great content on her channels," the insider added.

However, the source also claimed the former actress is "desperate to leave Harry, as he just doesn't fit in with the showbiz life she wants."

"It seems unusual – even contradictory – to plan a romantic recommitment ceremony while also grappling with serious questions about the future of the relationship," the insider shared. "It underlines just how complex things have become behind closed doors, and how ambitious Meghan is."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.