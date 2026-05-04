Prince Harry Is 'More Unhappy Than He’s Ever Been' Amid His and Meghan Markle's 6-Year Estrangement From Royal Family: Source
May 4 2026, Published 1:15 p.m. ET
Prince Harry is reportedly having regrets six years after he and Meghan Markle split from the royal family and moved to California.
Royal expert Duncan Larcombe claimed the Duke of Sussex, 41, is "unhappy" living over 5,000 miles from The Firm.
Prince Harry Previously Opened Up About His 'Traumatic' Childhood
"He's been quite open about his childhood being flawed and traumatic," Larcombe told New magazine recently. "His personality is very much ‘wear your heart on your sleeve,' which is maybe why he is the one — as opposed to [Prince] William — who seems tortured by it and why he’s making these emotional outbursts."
“There must have been times when that’s been difficult for Meghan, too. But he seems more unhappy now than he’s ever been," he noted.
Meghan, 44, and the Invictus Games founder stepped back as senior members of the Windsor clan in January 2020. As a result of their departure, they became estranged from King Charles, William and the rest of the family.
During the Sussexes' Australia tour last month, Harry opened up about the mental health struggles he battled after welcoming son Prince Archie in 2019.
"I knew that I had stuff from the past that I needed to deal with [before becoming a dad]," he said during an event in Melbourne.
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The Duke of Sussex Got Candid About His Mental Health Last Month
"For me, there’s an element of choosing therapy because you have something or you think there’s something that needs fixing," the Spare author admitted.
“There’s also the other piece of therapy, which is preventative and getting ahead of it. You don’t have to wait until you’re lying on the kitchen floor in the fetal position," he went on.
Harry and the Suits actress will be celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary on May 19 and are reportedly thinking about renewing their vows to mark the occasion.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Reportedly Planning a Vow Renewal
A source told RadarOnline.com on April 30 that Meghan is hoping to have a ceremony to "present unity and commitment for the sake of her lifestyle brand [As Ever] and the 'happy families' image she loves to project on social media."
"She is so focused on 'Brand Meghan' she thinks a vow renewal would make for great content on her channels," the insider added.
However, the source also claimed the former actress is "desperate to leave Harry, as he just doesn't fit in with the showbiz life she wants."
"It seems unusual – even contradictory – to plan a romantic recommitment ceremony while also grappling with serious questions about the future of the relationship," the insider shared. "It underlines just how complex things have become behind closed doors, and how ambitious Meghan is."