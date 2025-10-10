Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Plan to Reconcile With the Royal Family Is Called 'Project Thaw': Report

Article continues below advertisement

It looks like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry might be ready to make peace with the royal family. According to journalist Richard Eden, the couple is said to be involved in a quiet reconciliation effort dubbed “Project Thaw” — a plan designed to “warm up” their strained relationship with both the royals and the British public. The move reportedly included the Duchess of Sussex's surprise appearance at Paris Fashion Week on Saturday, October 4.

Source: MEGA The couple is reportedly planning to reconcile with the royal family.

“Meghan’s French sojourn was part of the ‘Establishment plot,’” Eden claimed in his report published Thursday, October 9. “What could be better than pictures of her being greeted with kisses by the European fashion pack as well as Vogue supremo Dame Anna Wintour?”

The journalist also suggested that Prince Harry’s recent trip to the U.K. was part of the same strategy. “Project Thaw aims to melt that hostility, building on the perceived success of the Duke’s visit to Britain last month when he carried out charity engagements and, crucially, was invited to Clarence House for tea with King Charles,” Eden wrote about Harry's quick meeting with his father.

Source: MEGA The plan allegedly called 'Project Thaw.'

Eden spilled that the next stage of “Project Thaw” involves a joint U.K. visit from the couple, who stepped down from royal duties in 2020. An insider even hinted that Meghan might return to Britain before the year ends — joking that she’ll be “bearing humble pie.”

Harry’s recent solo trip marked an emotional milestone. It was his first in-person meeting with King Charles in months since the monarch announced his cancer diagnosis in February 2024. Sources revealed that royal aides had also been working behind the scenes since July to make the reunion happen.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry recently met King Charles in the U.K.

While abroad, Harry also opened up to an outlet, saying he hopes to eventually bring Meghan and their children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, back to Britain after their royal security was revoked.

“This week has definitely brought that closer,” he told the outlet.

Back in May, Harry told the BBC he hoped to “reconcile” with his father, which reportedly paved the way for their September meeting. A palace insider described the hour-long talk as “an important first step towards rebuilding” their bond.

Source: MEGA The pair were honored with the Humanitarians of the Year Award in New York.

Recently, Harry and Meghan made a polished public appearance in New York City, where they accepted the Humanitarians of the Year Award from Project Healthy Minds on October 9. According to People, the pair were honored for their work creating a safer, more supportive online environment for families and youth — as well as their advocacy for mental health worldwide.