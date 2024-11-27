Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Latest Setback: Pair's $4.7 Million Portuguese Mansion Remains 'Incomplete,' Source Claims

The conservative think tank pushed Homeland Security to publicize Harry's file, but the federal organization decided to protect the duke's privacy.

"So I'm very hopeful that we will see the release of Harry's records by the next U.S. administration," Gardiner shared. "The American people should be able to judge for themselves what Harry actually put on his application and whether he was honest and truthful."

"And if he was not honest and truthful in his application, that would be a criminal offense and he would be removed from the country. It's as simple as that," he added.