Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Latest Setback: Pair's $4.7 Million Portuguese Mansion Remains 'Incomplete,' Source Claims
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry purchased a luxury vacation home in Portugal, but new reports claimed the Sussexes' $4.7 million estate isn't quite ready yet.
“The villa in Portugal is more an investment than anything else and construction hasn’t even been completed yet," a source told an outlet.
“It hasn’t been purchased as a new home, but more as a holiday retreat and something they can put their money into to protect their assets," the insider noted.
The Sussexes purchased the property before Donald Trump's election win, but the Republican's stance against immigration could push them to relocate to the Iberian country.
OK! previously reported the Heritage Foundation's Niles Gardiner believes Trump will fulfill his promise to "take action" against the Duke of Sussex after he admitted to using drugs in his tell-all, Spare.
"President Trump is someone who is firmly dedicated to ensuring the security of America's borders and the full enforcement of American immigration law," Gardiner told GB News.
"With all the revelations about drug use by Harry in his own book, Spare, his immigration records should be fully reviewed and open to the U.S. public for scrutiny," the political commentator added.
The conservative think tank pushed Homeland Security to publicize Harry's file, but the federal organization decided to protect the duke's privacy.
"So I'm very hopeful that we will see the release of Harry's records by the next U.S. administration," Gardiner shared. "The American people should be able to judge for themselves what Harry actually put on his application and whether he was honest and truthful."
"And if he was not honest and truthful in his application, that would be a criminal offense and he would be removed from the country. It's as simple as that," he added.
New York lawyer Michael Wildes thinks Trump could go easy on Harry due to his ties to King Charles.
"He may just pardon the prince from any domestic crimes," Wildes told a publication. "I've worked with Mr. Trump personally on very delicate matters in the past relating to immigration and he literally has a Trump card in these matters."
"We can expect to see more of Harry back in Britain in years to come," an insider told editor Richard Eden.
It's unclear if the Sussexes will remain in the U.S. during the second Trump presidency, but royal watchers are curious about their next steps.
“It seems like divine justice or karma that the fortunes of the Sussex bosses have taken such a turn," commentator Lee Cohen told GB News. “Over the past year, bad behavior and bad judgments have been catching up with them."
“Now, with Donald Trump’s historic landslide last week, I imagine there have been some sleepless nights in Montecito," Cohen added.
In 2020, the Sussexes initially hoped to live in a Commonwealth nation, but they eventually settled down in California.
“Whether it’s Portugal, Canada, Montecito or Frogmore, wherever the Sussexes drop anchor, they seem to wear out their welcome," Cohen stated. “I don’t know if this [Harry’s visa] will be Donald Trump’s first priority, but it certainly should give cause for some anxiety in Montecito.”
Sources spoke to Daily Express.