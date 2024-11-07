Donald Trump's Presidency Is Likely to Impact Where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Live
Donald Trump is gearing up for his second term as president, but his stance on immigration could directly impact Prince Harry.
The Duke of Sussex's decision to discuss his history of substance abuse in Spare could become a conflict of interest under the Trump administration.
“I wouldn’t protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me," Trump stressed in an interview.
The Heritage Foundation lost its lawsuit against Joe Biden's administration to publish Harry's immigration paperwork, but Homeland Security ruled in Harry's favor. However, Trump and his team could be less accommodating to the veteran.
As OK! previously reported, political commentator Andrew Pierce was curious if the Sussexes purchased their vacation home in Portugal to prepare for Trump's transition into power.
“Trump is no friend of Harry or Meghan’s," Pierce said on GB News. “Meghan has also been spectacularly rude about him. Harry has had these visa issues."
“Perhaps that is why Harry has bought a house in Portugal. Just a thought," he added.
During his campaign, the real estate tycoon shared he would take “appropriate action” against Harry, but former royal butler Grant Harrold doesn't envision the Sussexes leaving the U.S. anytime soon.
"I don't think Trump getting elected would affect where Meghan or Harry live," Harrold said on behalf of Slingo. "I don't see them suddenly deciding to leave the country, it will be down to personal reasons if they do."
Despite Harry's public battle for security access, Harrold alluded to the Sussexes buying property in Portugal to be closer to the U.K.
"It's already been said that they might want to come back to Europe anyway, but I think that's personal reasons and not political reasons," Harrold continued. "I think they'll be in the country they want to be in. It could be Europe so they can be closer to the royal family."
Being in Portugal could make it easier for the Sussexes to visit the U.K., but the couple's rift with the royal family might not be resolved in one visit.
"No one wants to run afoul of the king and Prince William – it's that simple," expert Christopher Andersen claimed. "Somehow Prince Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie, who has a home in Portugal, has been able to straddle the fence – to remain in the king's good graces but also not turn her back on the Sussexes. Obviously, Harry and Meghan are very grateful for the loyalty Eugenie has shown."
Aside from their relationship with the Windsors, owning a mansion in the Iberian nation will allow them to obtain a unique residency status in the European Union.
"By contrast, Portugal offers a ‘Golden Visa’ to wealthy investors in Portuguese real estate," Andersen shared. "The Golden Visa is more than just a status symbol, although it certainly is that. It enables the ultra-rich to travel throughout Europe unhindered… Not having to be dependent on a single passport is just another way for the wealthy to hedge their bets."
