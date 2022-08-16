Will Meghan Markle & Prince Harry See The Queen When They Visit The U.K. Next Month?

So much for a full-fledged family affair! Earlier this month, a rep for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced the pair would be returning to the U.K. in September for a short trip, but an outlet has revealed they won't be seeing Queen Elizabeth during their overseas stay.

The 96-year-old matriarch has been spending her summer in Scotland, and though she was originally scheduled to return home on September 5 to be present for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's farewell, a source claimed the frail mother-of-four has been advised to stay put.