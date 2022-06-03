Kim Kardashian Did Not Try To Attend Queen's Platinum Jubilee Despite Rumors: Source
Despite rumors that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were denied tickets to Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, the power couple apparently never attempted to cop an invite to hangout with the royal family in the first place.
In fact, a rep for The Kardashians star insisted to Page Six that she "didn’t even ask to go" to the celebrations honoring Her Majesty's 70 years on the throne and actually returned to L.A. On Wednesday, June 1, one day before the historic event kicked off.
It was previously reported that Kardashian asked Buckingham Palace for tickets and was denied, with a source claiming she was so desperate for an invite that she wouldn't have minded if the tickets for her and Davidson were "not VIP."
Kardashian was apparently only in town to support a "secret project" her boyfriend was working on, but the couple returned to California for a cover shoot the reality star pre-planned. It is unclear what exactly the Saturday Night Live alum was working on after he stepped back from the late night show last month.
Meanwhile, it seems the unlikely couple made the most of their quick trip, as OK! reported they were spotted in the U.K. holding hands and jewelry shopping.
The SKIMS founder and The King of Staten Island star first hooked up last year and have been offering more glimpses of their loved-up romance as of late, including Kardashian giving her man a special shoutout upon his departure from the NBC sketch comedy series at the end of May.
Aside from posting PDA snaps of the two more frequently, Kardashian recently revealed how the two first connected — and teased how great their sex life is.
"So, this is how it went down with Pete. I did SNL, and then when we kissed in scene, it was just a vibe," she said during a confessional interview on The Kardashians, per People, of when she did a skit with Davidson during her October SNL hosting stint. "And I was like, 'Oh, s**t. Maybe I just need to try something different!'"
Though Kardashian was interested in Davidson, he appeared indifferent towards her. The makeup mogul recalled the comedian didn't come to her after-party — as she noted on the Hulu series that he didn't give her "the time of day" — so she called up the producer at SNL and asked for his number.
"I text him. I wasn't even thinking like, 'Oh my God, I'm gonna be in a relationship with him.' I was just thinking, 'Heard about this BDE [big d**k energy], need to get out there,'" she comically explained.
Putting it bluntly, Kardashian admitted in the confessional: "I was just basically DTF [down to f**k]."
In another part of the latest episode, the newly minted Skkn founder teased the details of the couple's sex life while talking to her sisters. “When I turned 40, everyone said it’s the best sex of your life,” she told Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian. “And Grandma kept on telling me, ’40 is the best sex,’ and I was like ‘OK. I’m ready.’
“And so far …,” she remarked, winking and laughing as her sisters cracked up about her revelation.