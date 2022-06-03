Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Skip Thanksgiving Lunch After Piers Morgan Claims There's Still 'Tension' Between The Pair & Royal Family
See ya! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to opt out of the Thanksgiving lunch with other members of the royal family on Friday, June 3.
Earlier that day, the California-based pair seemed like they got the cold shoulder from other members of the royal family. As OK! previously reported, the duo sat far away from Prince William and Kate Middleton while inside the building, and Prince Charles gave a warm welcome to Kate, but barely looked at his youngest son and daughter-in-law.
Piers Morgan claimed that he had been told by royal sources that things have still been "frosty" between Meghan, Harry and other members of the royal family.
After the Trooping the Colour was over, the brood went to the garden, but the red-headed prince and his wife were nowhere to be found.
“The rest of the family went into the garden and were milling around and they just disappeared," he claimed on his TV show. “So there is already a lot of tension there, and the only glue it seems in this whole tension is the Queen and she’s not going to be there."
Prior to hopping over the pond, it seemed like Harry, 37, and William, 39, were in a good place, as they had been chatting on FaceTime. “The brothers needed time for everything to settle down," a source said. "The family, including William, had been disappointed in the way Harry and Meghan chose to leave the royal family. William sees that Meghan is a good mother and loyal wife, and he is genuinely pleased for his brother. It seems that the two of them have healed the rift and are very much back on their old buddy terms. Meghan’s distance from Kate has also helped heal the friction [between] the two men.”
But it looks like amends still need to be made. “At the moment, it does not look likely that Harry and Meghan and William and Kate will meet up separately during the Jubilee celebrations,” one insider told Page Six. “There is certainly nothing in the diary at the moment.”