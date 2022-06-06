Prince Charles Hopes Royal Family Stops 'Bickering' After 'Everyone Came Together' For The Jubilee

It seems like Prince Charles is ready to call a cease fire between him and Prince Harry. After reuniting at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee last week, it sounds like he wants to move forward.

"He said at the end how great it was that everyone comes together this weekend,” Sarah Friar, CEO of the app Nextdoor, said of the 73-year-old. “We see it with neighbors, right? I’m from a company called Nextdoor, so people coming together with the best coming out. People who don’t know each other are out having fun.”

Friar, who sat next to Charles, added that he remarked, “When it comes to Monday, are we going to go back to all the bickering again? Let’s hope we don’t do that."