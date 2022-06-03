Dissed! Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Didn't Publicly Spend Time With Senior Royals At Jubilee Celebrations
It seems like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are still being given the cold shoulder. While attending the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations over the past few days, the two did not publicly spend time with senior members of the royal family, People reported.
On Friday, June 3, the duo, who moved to California in 2020, were seen at the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral in London. The red-headed prince was spotted talking to his cousin Zara Tindall, but he was seated far away from Prince William and Kate Middleton.
According to the outlet, there was no eye contact between William and Kate and Meghan and Harry, who were seated near Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and their husbands.
When Prince Charles went past his youngest son and the former actress, he was photographed looking away.
On the other hand, the 73-year-old gave his other daughter-in-law Kate a big smile, and he even blew her a kiss!
Meghan and Harry are supposedly celebrating their daughter Lilibet's birthday on Saturday, June 4, but William and Kate will not be there, as they'll be in Wales for the Jubilee celebrations.
Prior to the brunette beauty and the dad-of-two flying to Europe, it seemed like the latter was getting closer with his brother, as they frequently bonded over FaceTime.
“The brothers needed time for everything to settle down," a source said. "The family, including William, had been disappointed in the way Harry and Meghan chose to leave the royal family. William sees that Meghan is a good mother and loyal wife, and he is genuinely pleased for his brother. It seems that the two of them have healed the rift and are very much back on their old buddy terms. Meghan’s distance from Kate has also helped heal the friction [between] the two men.”
But now that Harry is back home, it looks like he won't be making time for his sibling. “At the moment, it does not look likely that Harry and Meghan and William and Kate will meet up separately during the Jubilee celebrations,” one insider told Page Six. “There is certainly nothing in the diary at the moment.”