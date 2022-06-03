Dissed! Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Didn't Publicly Spend Time With Senior Royals At Jubilee Celebrations

Meghan and Harry are supposedly celebrating their daughter Lilibet's birthday on Saturday, June 4, but William and Kate will not be there, as they'll be in Wales for the Jubilee celebrations.

Prior to the brunette beauty and the dad-of-two flying to Europe, it seemed like the latter was getting closer with his brother, as they frequently bonded over FaceTime.

“The brothers needed time for everything to settle down," a source said. "The family, including William, had been disappointed in the way Harry and Meghan chose to leave the royal family. William sees that Meghan is a good mother and loyal wife, and he is genuinely pleased for his brother. It seems that the two of them have healed the rift and are very much back on their old buddy terms. Meghan’s distance from Kate has also helped heal the friction [between] the two men.”