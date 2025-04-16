Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Staged 'Mock Photo Ops' When They Moved to America to Try and 'Control' the Paparazzi, Photographer Claims
A veteran paparazzi is spilling the tea on what it was like to try and snap photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they ditched the monarchy and moved to America in 2020.
"Paparazzi Podcast" host Mark Karloff claimed that while the Sussexes expressed their desire for privacy, they were the ones staging public outings.
"When Harry and Meghan first came here, it was a mad scramble to find where they were staying, where they were going to be living, and it was every photographer in L.A. trying to find out every secret," Karloff told Techreport.com.
"At the same time, they were running around doing mock photo ops, they were doing setups, they would pop up and be doing some charity work, and I think it was their photographers, so everyone was very frustrated," he revealed.
"I shot them at a couple of events when they first arrived, and then I decided it was too much for me, the craziness of that kind of photo," Karloff confessed of the chaos. "I stay away from because it's not exclusive, and they don’t make as much money."
The podcast host also noted many photographers don't even seek out the couple anymore since the "payday isn't the same," as the public "doesn't care as much as they used to."
"Ultimately, they can’t hide forever, so there are opportunities to get them," Karloff said, "but I think they want control, Meghan especially."
The paparazzo added that at least in America, the hype surrounding the couple has "died down a lot," explaining photographers now "wait for an opportunity to get them instead of actively trying to get them."
The couple has actually embraced the spotlight over the last year or so, as the former actress launched her own lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, on Netflix earlier this year.
In addition, the mom-of-two recently kicked off her second podcast, "Confessions of a Female Founder" — a venture that was mocked by many since her first podcast, "Archetypes," was canceled after one season.
The Duchess of Sussex also just released her lifestyle brand As Ever, which was criticized by shoppers due to low stock.
Customers who purchased sold out products were given a refund and received the following email: "Dear friend, My goodness, what a whirlwind this week has been! Thank you so much for the support. It really means so much to me. I was so sorry to hear about what happened with your order, and that due to overselling we are not able to get you the Limited-Edition Honey. Please know the team worked very hard in every department, and felt just as sad when we learned what had happened."