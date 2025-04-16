Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Staged 'Mock Photo Ops' When They Moved to America to Try and 'Control' the Paparazzi, Photographer Claims

"When Harry and Meghan first came here, it was a mad scramble to find where they were staying, where they were going to be living, and it was every photographer in L.A. trying to find out every secret," Karloff told Techreport.com.

"At the same time, they were running around doing mock photo ops, they were doing setups, they would pop up and be doing some charity work, and I think it was their photographers, so everyone was very frustrated," he revealed.